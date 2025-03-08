HIV transmissions are increasing in the heterosexual community says a Rotorua health provider.
As more heterosexual people are diagnosed with HIV, sexual health stigmas among Māori are putting wahine at risk, a Rotorua health advocate says.
“It’s a tapu subject,” said Milly Stewart, a specialist indigenous service provider pushing for more public education around the human immunodeficiency viruses [HIV].
When transmitted, HIV attacks the body’s immune system and develops to Aids at the most advanced stage of infection.
Stewart wanted her community to know the stigma of shame, and lack of education about HIV, had contributed to a rise in transmission among heterosexuals in the latest data from 2023.
Stewart, who founded health organisation Toitū te Ao three years ago to serve Māori, Pasifika and indigenous people living with HIV across the North Island, said she had seen evidence of the trend on the ground last year.
“Heterosexuals are coming through that have been diagnosed, the number is increasing,” Stewart said.
She was also concerned about the rising number of transmissions locally.
The latest annual data from the University of Otago Aids Epidemiology Group showed the number of people in Aotearoa living with HIV in 2023 increased by 235 — up 74% on the previous year — to an estimated total of 3272.
That included more accessible resources to educate Māori and Pasifika living with HIV and culturally appropriate approaches toward treatment.
In 2022, the Labour Government unveiled an action plan to eliminate the transmission of HIV and deaths in New Zealand by 2030, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins pledging it would be the first country to eliminate HIV.
Stewart was worried a lack of education nationwide meant this goal would not be achieved.
She said her work was about “ensuring that today’s Government honours that agreement”.
In a 2022 opinion piece, Victoria University associate Faculty of Health dean Māori Clive Aspin expressed similar concerns for Māori women.
“If Māori women are not identified as a group at increased risk of HIV and progression to Aids as a result of late diagnosis, the plan’s effectiveness in stemming the spread of HIV infection will be severely limited. This glaring omission could easily derail [then-Associate Health Minister Ayesha] Verrall’s goal and instead exacerbate current HIV disparities,” Aspin wrote.
At the end of November, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey held a breakfast following up with advocates for people with HIV in New Zealand to update them on Hipkins’ promise to achieve the Stop Transmission 2030 commitment.
Stewart attended, hoping to make progress on having more resources available for Māori and Pasifika health providers and see a stronger focus on educating the public about what HIV is.
Doocey told the Rotorua Daily Post two prioritised actions were under way: development of an HIV campaign to challenge stigma and discrimination, and development of community-led social marketing to Māori.
“It is expected that these campaigns will help to provide more culturally appropriate education.
Doocey said stopping HIV transmission by 2030 was the goal of the HIV Action Plan, “and the government remains committed to it,” he said.
He said increasing knowledge of HIV was another theme of the plan.