Rotorua has plenty to offer this summer to keep both locals and visitors entertained

School’s out, Christmas and the new year are just around the corner, and the summer holiday period will soon be in full swing.

As well as all of Rotorua’s nature attractions, such as the lakes and Redwood Forest, there are a number of events coming up that will help to keep everyone entertained and busy this summer.

To help celebrate New Year’s Eve in a fun and family-friendly way, there will be a free New Year’s Eve Whānau Market on Saturday, December 31 in the heart of Rotorua.

This celebration will run from 5pm to 10pm with entertainment and fun family activities to enjoy.

Stewart Brown, Rotorua Lakes Council, arts, culture & mahi toi manager, says at the heart of the event, there will be a great range of local musical performers to entertain the crowds.

“The hilarious and talented Krissy Knap and Jack Grace will each have their time on the stage, with special performances from Cook Island dancers and duo, Top Shelf, will end the evening.

“Taste buds will be taken care of by nearly 16 food vendors, plus a selection of craft and gift stalls.”

Stewart says the council wanted to provide a family-friendly environment for people to gather, enjoy the evening and say farewell to 2022.

“As well as the stage performers, we will have some fun activities on offer. Kids can create some crafts, play giant games and have our talented balloon man twist balloon shapes for them.

“This special New Year’s Eve is focused on whānau and gives them an opportunity to celebrate together after a tough year.”

He says this is a smoke and alcohol-free event.

There will be lots of action to check out at the TWS Paradise Valley Speedway as the TWS World Invitation Superstock Championship (World 240s) takes place on January 20 to 21.

Rotorua Stockcar Club secretary Sonja Hickey says the TWS World Invitation Superstock Championship attracts people and racers from all over the world.

For example, the 2022 BrisCA World Champion Charlie Sworder has confirmed he will be making the trip down under.

Sonja says, “it is a great family outing for both kids and adults”.

The Mackenzie Crane Hire Superstock Teams Racing will soon be bringing action to the speedway too, on Tuesday, December 27.

Tickets for these events are available at www.rotoruaspeedway.co.nz or Eventfinda. Updates can be found on the Rotorua Stockcar Club Inc Facebook page.

Fish & Game will be providing a free talk and demonstration on improving trout anglers’ boat fishing skills and knowledge this summer. The event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 at Fish & Game’s office and hatchery property at 1130 Paradise Valley Rd, Ngongotahā.

The talk begins at 10am and runs for about two hours. There is no need to book and you don’t need to bring anything, but a fold-out chair and suitable clothing, rain or shine, might be handy. Spot prizes sponsored by Kilwell will be given away on the day.

Fish & Game officers Mark Sherburn and Matt Osborne will talk and demonstrate worthwhile information on the trout’s life cycle, their food, habits and habitat, and tips and techniques to be more successful when fishing for trout from boats.

Covered are the many varied techniques used for trout fishing, including a look at the specific tackle needed for success. Afterwards, a demonstration will be given on how to clean and completely de-bone a trout before hot smoking it.

The talk is designed to be easy to understand, to enhance anglers’ enjoyment on the lakes, and ultimately make them more successful, says Mark.

“We want licence holders to be successful and enjoy the wonderful Rotorua lakes fishery. We are blessed with an abundance of opportunity here but trout fishing can be tricky to master sometimes.”

For more information email msherburn@fishandgame.org.nz.

The Rotorua Library’s school holiday programme offers activities and events for all age groups, including running special editions of its preschool sessions.

Different activities and events will run from January 9, including building an electronic Buzz Wire game, creating a treasure map with invisible ink, playing outdoor games, creating an optical illusion Victorian toy, playing board games, LEGO events, computer coding sessions and a mystery STEM challenge.

A special visit by Rotorua Lakes Council senior animal control officer Arana Waaka-Stockman will educate children about staying safe with dogs and children can learn how books are made at the Book Binding event.

The Great Te Aka Mauri Summer Reading Challenge has begun, where children up to 18 years can tick off their reading progress over the holidays and go in the draw to win prizes. More than 250 children have participated so far this year.

Kylie Holmes, youth and early learning lead, says she is motivated by the response each time.

“For some young people who are not big or confident readers, they enjoy challenging themselves to complete one sheet. While others like to try and complete more sheets than previous holidays. Earlier this year we had two sisters challenge each other to see who could complete the most sheets.”

Entries for the Great Te Aka Mauri Summer Reading Challenge and the full activity schedule are available on the Rotorua Library website. Reading challenge entries can also be picked up at the library.

There are also the popular take-home Busy Bags, each with a fun activity inside to complete.

- Don’t forget a free Christmas Day community lunch is being held for families and community members who might be alone, wanting company, or struggling financially this Christmas. It is taking place at the Energy Events Centre on December 25. Those who want to register to attend the lunch or put themselves forward as volunteers can go to the Rotorua Christmas Day community lunch Facebook page, or visit the Citizens Advice Bureau at 1143 Eruera St.

Looking further ahead

- Thursday, January 19: Latin American Fiesta. 5pm to 9pm. Rotorua Night Market. Free entry.

- Saturday, January 21 - Sunday, January 22: Jet Ski Racing. 11am to 4pm (Sat) and 10am to 3pm (Sun). Lake Rotomā. Jet Ski Racing New Zealand is hosting rounds 2 and 3 of the Trev Terry/Yamaha Summer Series.

- Friday, January 27: Hawker Trucks Club Night. 7pm to 9pm. TWS Paradise Valley Raceway Paradise Valley Rd. Ticket links at www.rotoruaspeedway.co.nz.

- Saturday, February 4: Cantabria Craft Fair. 10am to 2pm. Cantabria Lifecare & Village Rotorua, 369 Old Taupo Rd, Springfield. Sausage sizzle, baking, raffle prizes, crafts, plants, a mystery musical guest and more. Free entry.

- Sunday, February 5: Lake Rotomā Swim. 7am to 3pm. WJR3+FF Lake Rotomā. Registration link at Lake Rotoma Swim Facebook page.

- Sunday, February 5: Music at the Band Rotunda. 1pm to 3pm. Government Gardens. The Rotorua Band Rotunda in Government Gardens will showcase local music on sunny Sunday afternoons during February and March. Bring along a deck chair, a rug and picnic, and enjoy a range of music and entertainment. This year the programme will offer two different performances each afternoon, featuring local musicians and groups including jazz, blues, country, roots, ukulele, show tunes, rock’n’roll, symphonic bands and more.

- Friday, February 10 - Saturday, February 11: Driftkartz Ministocks in Paradise. 5pm to 10pm. TWS Paradise Valley Raceway. Ticket links at www.rotoruaspeedway.co.nz.

- Saturday, February 11: Tarawera Ultramarathon. 4am. Lakefront playground, Lakefront Dr. More information at taraweraultra.co.nz.

- Saturday, February 11: NRL Harvey Norman All-Stars: Māori v Indigenous. 1.15pm to 9pm. Rotorua International Stadium. Tickets are at www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

- Thursday, February 16 - Friday, February 17: Sir Howard Morrison Grand Opening Gala. 7pm to 9.30pm. Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

- Sunday, February 19: Free Whānau Open Day at Sir Howard Morrison Centre. 10am to 2pm. Performances, workshops, behind-the-scenes venue tours, food trucks.









