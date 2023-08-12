A geothermal feature has burst into life in residential Rotorua, ejecting mud and steam and shaking a nearby home.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement it had cordoned off an area of Meade St this morning after some renewed existing geothermal activity in the area.

“The council has a geothermal expert assessing and monitoring the activity and council is advising the public to stay away from the area as a precaution.

A geothermal feature erupted in Rotorua on Saturday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

“Council will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement said.

Toko Witika lives about 25m from the activity and was readying his family to leave.

“Glad I didn’t have any washing on the line brother,” he told the Rotorua Daily Post this afternoon.

“I got up at 7am, I noticed the steam about half 7. Everything in our house was shaking. I just finished doing some baking and the milk inside the fridge and everything was moving,” Witika said.

Rotorua Lakes Council is advising the public to stay away from the area as a precaution. Photo / Ben Fraser

“This morning it was misty mud, like water vapour, then before lunch it started shooting out mud.”

Witika said he could also smell it in the house.

“Me and my partner were just talking about it we will probably take the kids somewhere else. I don’t know if the fumes are bad but we don’t want to be around here breathing in this air.

“Hopefully it doesn’t get any worse.”

The area of activity was in the same location as a similar eruption in 2019 that forced the evacuation of a neighbouring property.



