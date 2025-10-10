The truck carried critical firefighting gear, meaning the crew was forced to wait almost two hours for a service agent.
Rotorua’s two response trucks were sent to the crash — the pump for firefighting and the rescue tender. When the pump truck broke down, the rescue tender had to do both jobs, Chan said.
This was significant as there was no spare rescue truck for the wider 70km area if another emergency call came in, he said.
The stricken pump - a nine-year-old MAN (Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nürnberg) model - was the city’s main workhorse, Chan said
Their “best truck” had needed mechanical attention at least 29 times this year, he said.
Chan said the crew had to rely on a 27-year-old back-up truck to cover “big distances” across the central Lakes region when it was out of action.
“All our fleet is starting to deteriorate.”
The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union posted about the Rotorua incident on social media, saying: “The truck’s cooked, the crew’s stuck. So if you’re passing by, give them a toot; they’re not going anywhere”.
Chan was “concerned”.
He was a “lifer” and had been a professional firefighter for 37 years.
Fire and Emergency was “comfortable” it had the “appropriate number” of paid firefighters, and Rotorua was “fully staffed”.
Illness, training and leave could take people away from work.
“We utilise overtime, call-backs and move people and resources as needed to ensure we prioritise the safety of communities, and this is what occurred in Rotorua.”
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.