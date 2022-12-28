A helicopter was used to extinguish a scrub fire in Rotorua.

A helicopter was used to extinguish a scrub fire in Rotorua.

Fire crews remain on the scene of a one-acre fire in Ngāpuna this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Rotorua Daily Post at 4.35pm there had been no confirmation the sulphur and scrub fire had been extinguished.

Emergency services were alerted to the at 1.39pm, with three appliances and several support vehicles attending, as well as a helicopter with a monsoon bucket.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff in attendance. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A reporter at the scene earlier this afternoon said access to the fire was down a private dirt road off Hona Rd, with police also in attendance.

A woman who lived nearby, who didn’t want to be named, said it was possible the fire had been caused by some hot ashes that had been disposed of in a nearby bush.

She said some young people had been using an incinerator last night and had thought the ashes were cool enough this morning to dispose of.

“They’re just young and didn’t realise they could ignite again, but oh no, it’s wiped out a big area.”

She said the flames came to within about five metres of a house.

A helicopter was used to put out a blaze in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Laureen Hall, who also lives nearby, said her nephew spotted the flames and smoke just before 2pm.

“He yelled out, ‘Aunty, Aunty ring the brigade’. So that’s what I did.”

She said she was concerned about an elderly man who lived near the fire who could have become trapped if the fire got out of hand.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was transporting water from Lake Rotorua and dropping it on the charred remains of the bush.

A reporter said the fire appeared to be under control with the helicopter appearing to dampen down the area at 3.15pm.