Rotorua father accused of murdering young son Ferro-James Sio's to stand trial

William James Sio, the man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son, in the Rotorua District Court in February. Photo / File

A Rotorua father accused of murdering his 5-year-old son will stand trial next June.

William James Sio, 25, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua today via an audio visual link from prison.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and a further joint charge of ill-treatment/neglect of a child under 18 years.

The murder charge relates to the death of 5-year-old Ferro-James Sio who died on February 8.

A number of people filled the public gallery for today's appearance.

Sio's partner, Leza Rawiri, who was excused from appearing in court today, had previously pleaded not guilty to a joint ill treatment/neglect charge.

Justice Graham Laing remanded Sio in custody through to his trial which is set down for June 14 next year.

Rawiri's next appearance in court is on December 14.