Rotorua family ready to rock 'n' roll over to Beach Hop in Whangamata

Geoff Kitson with his 1969 Chev Nova. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua family is looking forward to rocking over to Whangamata and getting among the action at Repco Beach Hop.

Repco Beach Hop is one of New Zealand's largest annual motoring gatherings and was due to be held in March, but was postponed to November amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The annual celebration of classic cars and rock and roll music in Whangamata usually attracts more than 100,000 people. This year is the 20th anniversary of the event.

Rotorua's Geoff Kitson says going to along to Beach Hop will be a family affair, with himself, his wife and son taking two cars.

These are a 1964 CTO Truck which he has had for three years and a 1969 Chev Nova which he has had for five years.

Geoff Kitson is ready to roll up to Beach Hop. Photo / Andrew Warner

They went along to Beach Hop last year and are looking forward to getting among the action again for 2020.

"I enjoy getting together with other fellow hot rodders and meeting new people."

This year at Beach Hop they had entered for the first time into the Top 100 cars with his Chev Nova.

Geoff says it is great that Beach Hop 2020 is still able to go ahead, considering it had to be postponed in March due to Covid-19.

"It's a relief we are able to get out there and go to the event considering other countries are nowhere near the point we are."

Beach Hop usually attracts more than 100,000 people. Photo / File

Geoff says when it was announced that Beach Hop was being moved to November they had to try and find new accommodation, and places could sell out within hours for Beach Hop - "you've got to be super quick".

People come from all over to attend the event, he says.

He says he has had a fair share of cars over the years, and has grown up with a passion for hot rods.

Geoff thinks the event's main sponsor Repco do a fantastic job and that without this kind of support the event wouldn't be able to happen.