Rotorua events to offer raise awareness and help healing around suicide

Mataku-Ariki de Roo (left) and Suzy Taylor are organisers of the events. Photo / Andrew Warner

Reducing silence and stigma, and providing healing and connection are the aims of two suicide awareness events coming up in Rotorua.

Rotorua-based Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust will have a day-long Ride4Life tomorrow.

Tangata Whenua Riders are leading the ride, starting at Rotorua and with stops in Murupara, Kawerau and Maketū.

Trust chairwoman Mataku-Ariki de Roo says the trust was set up to raise awareness around suicide and reduce the ''silence and stigma I believe are factors in suicide''.

Formed in 2019, the trust has organised a series of community events, but had to cancel last year's Ride4Life because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

''The bikes are going to be our vehicle to raise suicide awareness, connect communities, offer support and empower communities."

Registration is 8.30am to 9.30am and there will be a sausage sizzle before a karakia and at 9.45am the riders head off to their first stop at 10am.

The trust will also host a Healing Wānanga this month for whānau bereaved by suicide.

Tunohopu marae will be set up as an open healing space, so whānau can flow as they feel throughout the day.

It will include traditional Māori medicine, spiritual healing, weaving, carving, art and a maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) talk.

People can also bring photos of their loved ones to place on a memorial.

Suzy Taylor, one of the organisers, says, "It is a space where whānau bereaved by suicide can come together, be together and be in a kaupapa Māori environment, but it is for everyone".

She says it is also a chance for families to discuss and have their say on what changes need to made within the health system around suicide.

Taylor lost her 19-year-old daughter to suicide in 2016.

"I floundered for a year then got an email saying to come to one of the trust's events in Rotorua and I met so many people like myself. It was so healing to know I wasn't alone.

"Over 600 people die a year by suicide, that's a lot of people. Our bereaved can also become at risk ourselves."

The details

- What: Ride4Life

- When: Saturday, March 13, 10am

- Where: 29 Salisbury Rd, Fairy Springs

- Registration: Koha

- What: Healing Wananga - For whānau bereaved by suicide

- When: March 27, 9am to March 28, 10am

- Where: Tunohopu Marae

- Free

- Register:

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.