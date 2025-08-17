Adams made an illegal right turn on a red arrow when the main lights turned green and hit Lea, who had the right of way, with his vehicle.

Lea died at the scene.

Speaking about the “absolute tragedy”, Adams said he remembered the incident “like it was yesterday”.

“It was one of those stupid, silly mistakes anyone could make and tragically, the consequences in my case were massive.

“It is something that will weigh on me for the rest of my life.”

Adams admitted the offence from the outset, pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated careless driving causing death.

The judge blamed the incident on Adams being “inattentive” and said he should have seen the victim.

Adams, at the age of 28, was sentenced to four months’ home detention, ordered to do 150 hours of community work and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

He also paid $5000 in reparations to Lea’s family and underwent restorative justice.

Jared Adams at his sentencing in 2013. Photo / Ben Fraser

“That was a very tough situation to be in,” Adams said of the restorative justice process, which involves the offender and the victim’s family meeting with the aim of repairing harm caused by a crime.

“But it was a cathartic experience, and it just showed the humanness of everyone in the room.”

Victim-impact statements provided in court in November 2013 described Lea as “close to a saint” and her family’s “matriarch”, and “rock”.

Several of her family members live in Rotorua.

A family spokesperson said they were unaware Adams was running for council. They did not wish to comment further.

Adams said he had tried to move on from the incident and would rather not revisit it out of respect for Lea’s family.

However, increased “transparency” was a key change he hoped to bring if elected as one of six representatives for Rotorua’s general ward this year.

Rotorua Lakes Council candidate Jared Adams.

He said for this reason, he was willing to discuss the matter if people approached him, and had reached out to others involved in similar incidents to offer support and advice.

Adams has been a regular in council chambers since leaving his role as manager of the now-closed Rotorua Top 10 Holiday Park in 2023.

Adams highlighted dog control, improved communication and public feedback, keeping rates down and seeing Rotorua return to pre-Covid tourism levels as issues high on his agenda if elected.

Election candidates in New Zealand must be aged over 18, be a New Zealand citizen and pay a $200 deposit.

A criminal record does not disqualify someone from running, and there is no obligation to share that information when submitting a nomination.

