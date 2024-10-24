“Kia ora, we understand this is a contentious issue and that people hold strong opinions.
“We will be moderating comments that breach our guidelines,” the council comment read.
“You are welcome to share your opinion but please be respectful in your comments to others and the council. Our intention is not to censor kōrero but we will hide comments that are abusive or harassing. Ngā mihi.”
In August it posted its updated social media community guidelines.
The update advised the public that any comments or questions that aimed to “derail the conversation” would be removed.
“Rotorua Lakes Council reserves the right to remove contributions and followers on its social media pages that break the rules or guidelines of the relevant communities e.g. Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and our rules stated below.
“Private messages, public comments and images on the council’s social media pages must always be polite, respectful, appropriate, and relevant. Repeated and/or particularly extreme offences will result in a ban from our pages.”
Banned users may request the ban be lifted after six months by contacting the customer centre via email. If the ban is lifted and the user continues to breach its guidelines, then a ban would be applied indefinitely.
A council spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday: “We welcome comments, discussion and genuine questions via council social media channels and our community guidelines aim to keep conversations on topic and respectful.”
They said actions like removing comments or preventing or shutting down comments were taken only when the rules had been breached.
“We don’t make these decisions lightly and careful consideration is given before a decision is made.
“Banning someone from our social media channels is a last resort.”
One person was banned indefinitely in 2015/16 from the council’s Facebook page for repeatedly breaching the council’s Facebook rules.
“More recently, a person was banned from our Instagram page for repeatedly sending direct messages with offensive content.
“We do not have the resources to monitor and engage in all channels so we focus on those most used by people in our community who engage with us via social media, such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.”
Blue and yellow in council chambers
The Bay of Plenty Steamers won their NPC semifinal last weekend, beating Canterbury 32-20.
Heading for the finals this weekend, the team will play in the capital’s Sky Stadium against Wellington on Saturday. The Steamers won the inaugural NPC in 1976.
Councillor Robert Lee wore his blue and yellow scarf in support at the meeting on Wednesday.
