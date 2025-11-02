He said he hoped someone could step up “to keep the tradition of speaking with integrity for residents and ratepayers alive”.

He cited former Rotorua councillor of 30 years Glenys Searancke as an example of someone who upheld that goal.

He said it was “unlikely” someone would step up as there was no tangible leadership succession plan.

Reynold Macpherson will write another book. Photo / Andrew Warner

RDRR had already officially dissolved and was removed from the Incorporated Societies Register on October 9.

Macpherson said the organisation’s Facebook page, which has roughly 3700 followers, will close down on November 12, the day after its final annual general meeting. At that point, RDRR will cease to exist.

“RDRR was sustained for over a decade through the voluntary service of dozens of citizens committed to defending democracy and accountability in local government,” Macpherson said.

“Our wider community owes them a debt of gratitude for their steadfast commitment to public service and their active engagement in the democratic process.”

He said citizens were now looking to elected members and officials to ensure “fiscal irresponsibility” was avoided, locally and nationally.

RDRR had opposed Rotorua's lakefront redevelopment in 2018, saying other priorities such as the museum should come first. Photo / Laura Smith

Macpherson believed the organisation’s social media following was evidence of positive impact.

Macpherson served as a Rotorua councillor from 2019 to 2022, unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2022 and failed to win a return to council at this year’s local elections.

He received 12 code of conduct complaints during his time as a councillor, and RDRR also developed a reputation for its fierce opposition to various council activities.

Macpherson described “defending local democracy” against “efforts to impose co-governance without a public mandate” as the organisation’s most significant achievement.

Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers' Association chairman Reynold Macpherson. Photo / Andrew Warner

The group also opposed the Lakefront Redevelopment project in 2018, representation review proposals in 2021 and 2022 and the proposed sale of public reserves in 2022.

In 2025, the group criticised the council’s draft Annual Plan, citing unjustified rates increases and escalating debt.

Macpherson said RDRR had been less “adversarial” in recent years, preferring “constructive engagement” since the appointment of new council chief executive Andrew Moraes and the election of Tania Tapsell as mayor.

He earmarked improved civic engagement, rates pegged to inflation, reduced discretionary spending, core service prioritisation, debt reduction, inclusive planning, use of expert volunteers, withdrawing from Local Government New Zealand and localised water solutions as key things the council should try achieving in the next three years.

He did not, however, plan to continue following council proceedings post-dissolution, and struggled to see other organisations or residents being able to have an impact on council proceedings.

In his view, prospects for “organised civic oversight” were limited.

He said systemic barriers, such as fast-tracked decision-making and what he viewed as secrecy and “symbolic” consultations “effectively neutralise genuine feedback”.

RDRR’s final annual general meeting will be at Hennessy’s Irish Bar on November 11.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.