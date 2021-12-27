Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: March 2021

Rotorua's Nahne Marsters, 31, has stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in March.

March 2

The unveiling of a new Airbnb dubbed the Greenkeeper's Cottage signalled the next step in Rotorua Golf Club's vision of turning Arikikapakapa into a world-class tourism attraction.

Members of the Rotorua Golf Club were offered a sneak peek of the new Airbnb property, which would give patrons an exclusive chance to stay on the grounds of Arikikapakapa.

The house, which was previously a rental for 17 years, had been under reconstruction for four months, with the project overseen by consultant and former hotelier Brett Marvelly.

Brett Marvelly led the charge in revamping the old rental into the Greenkeeper's Cottage. Photo / Andrew Warner

March 4

A gang stand-off at a popular Rotorua lake during which shots were fired into the air frightened and angered residents and lake users.

Some of those at Lake Ōkareka at the time told the Rotorua Daily Post there was a verbal stoush between rival gangs just before 5pm at the boat ramp on Acacia Bay Rd.

They said it appeared they were arguing over who was there first and as a result a person fired a shot into the air.

A police spokesman said no one was injured and police were continuing to make inquiries as to whether it was gang-related.

March 11

A Rotorua district councillor expressed concern about children growing up in motels next to gang members and Australia's 501 deportees.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait made the comments at a council Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting as part of discussions about a draft council plan to address community safety.

Raukawa-Tait said homeless people and rough sleepers had been put into motels during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown to "get them off the streets".

"Our motels are being used to mop up the housing crisis in Rotorua."

Rotorua Lakes councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / NZME

March 13

To those who know Nahne Marsters, it is no secret she is an extremely powerful woman.

The weightlifting leaderboards at Crossfit Rotorua are dominated by her name and she has the personality to match.

Now, this wahine toa has been forced to prove her strength in another way.

The 31-year-old is battling stage four gallbladder cancer. The disease has spread to her lungs and liver and she has been told she could have just months to live.

But Marsters is a fighter, she doesn't want sympathy and armed with the mantra of "positive vibes only" she is on a mission to "kick cancer's butt".

Rotorua's Nahne Marsters, 31, has stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner

March 21

For those on stage at Te Hui Ahurei o Ngā Uri a Atuamatua, it was more than just a performance.

The day-long showcase of Te Arawa kapa haka at Rotorua International Stadium was a celebration of whānau and whakapapa, an opportunity for both those involved and those watching to take pride in who they are as people.

Ngati Whakaue and Te Arawa kaumātua Monty Morrison said the event was "a tremendous celebration of kapa haka".

Te Hui Ahurei o Nga Uri a Atuamatua 2021 at Rotorua International Stadium. Te Hekenga a Rangi.

March 23

Half of the 101 subdivision lots consented in Rotorua in the past 17 months were unlikely to progress further as a major development looks likely to end after consenting delays.

The real estate agent involved in the Ashworth Villas development says it took two years to get consent and delays in the Rotorua Lakes Council consenting process are "frustrating", especially given the city's "critical" housing situation.

The council, however, says it is committed to supporting housing developments to address the district's chronic housing shortage and is investing in infrastructure.

March 25

Rotorua was to see a nearly 9.2 per cent rates increase in 2022, and an average rise of 3.8 per cent over the following nine years, if a draft Long-term Plan was approved by the council.

Rotorua Lakes Council unanimously approved its 2021-2031 Long-term Plan document for public consultation at a meeting.

The decision was met with applause from some elected members and council staff members in the room, some of whom were wearing T-shirts with the Long-term Plan's "Mahi" branding.

March 30

The Lava Bar will stay open after a proposal by homeless supporter Tiny Deane to turn the area into a complex for the elderly with nowhere to go fell through.

An Auckland property investor had intended to buy the lease for the site, which included the popular nightspot and neighbouring X Base Backpackers, with the intention of leasing it to Deane's charitable trust, Visions of a Helping Hand, and Whanau Ora.

Deane was hoping to turn the backpackers into accommodation for homeless elderly while Whanau Ora was intending to turn Lava Bar into a subsidised medical centre that would help those in need.

Deane and the investor confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post the deal, which was set to go through on March 31, had fallen through.

Rotorua Primary School principal Fred Whata said he was "absolutely happy" to hear the proposal was off the cards.

