Hannah Gross suffered a traumatic injury as a child. Now she has proof that she suffers from brain damage.

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2023. Here’s what made headlines in June

June 3

Hannah Gross is a medical mystery.

Having suffered a traumatic brain injury as a toddler, no one has so far been able to account for her ability to function as a vibrant actress and photographer for most of her adult life.

Now 41, and with her condition deteriorating, she has finally found answers through Mātai Medical Research Institute. They are answers she wants to share in the hope they will help others. Kiri Gillespie told her story

Full story here.

Hannah Gross pictured now, aged 41, and as a toddler (inset) shortly after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Photo / Alex Cairns, supplied

June 5

When Matekino Lawless’ daughters sat her down and told her she was being honoured by King Charles for her services to Māori art, a rich tapestry of memories flashed through the 95-year-old weaver’s mind.

“I thought, ‘What have I done to receive something like this?’” Lawless told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“Not once in my life have I ever thought that anything as wonderful as this would happen to me.

“I was overwhelmed really. I didn’t know what to say.”

Full story here.

Matekino Lawless was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori art. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 7

A “loophole” around the sale of vaping products has resulted in a proliferation of specialist outlets fuelling “the youth vaping epidemic in this country”, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation says.

It comes as the Government announces new actions to reduce the number of young people vaping, including stopping new shops from setting up near marae and schools.

The Government introduced Specialist Vape Retailers in 2020 under section 20P of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990. They are a specific class of retailers that are exempt from some of the restrictions that apply to general retailers.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation (ARF) chief executive Letitia Harding said the intention of introducing Specialist Vape Retailers was to “limit the availability to young people”.

However, a “loophole” existed that allowed retailers to set up as Specialist Vape Retailers by essentially having a “store within a store”.

Full story here.

Smoking rates in young people had disappeared completely - "now we're back with vaping we're back around where we were 20 years ago". Photo / 123RF

June 8

Death or injury was likely at Rotorua’s emergency housing facility Four Canoes Hotel if a fire broke out, a damning fire risk report has revealed.

The report has also revealed there were other serious incidents at the hotel, including violence, drug use, sexual assault and psychotic episodes.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) report released to the Rotorua Daily Post revealed the Fenton St hotel should have had smoke alarms and a sprinkler system given it was being used for emergency housing.

The Four Canoes Hotel on Fenton St in Rotorua was issued with a Dangerous Building Notice. Photo / Andrew Warner

Full story here.

June 14

A “first of its kind” luxury spa and wellness centre expected to pump millions of dollars into the Rotorua economy will open its doors on Friday.

On Rotorua’s lakefront, Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa’s offerings range from a cold “frigidarium” to mud baths, and bathing in mineral waters from the famous Rachel Spring. All services are founded on the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue.

The Pukeroa Oruawhata Group development had been more than five years in the making, and deputy chairman David Tapsell said it had employed 45 staff and expected to double that number during the high season.

“This is the first and only spa and wellness centre owned by Māori, developed by Māori and will be run by employees that are predominantly Māori, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa. So we’re incredibly proud of that.”

Full story here.

Wai Ariki hotsprings and spa. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 22

Police are “out in large numbers” taking footage of reckless driving behaviour as hundreds of motorbikes, cars, utes and vans descend on the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne for the funeral for slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini.

Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Tristan Murray said police would be keeping a “strong presence” in the area in the hours to come.

“The registered owners of these vehicles will be identified, with a view to impounding vehicles doing burnouts and issuing infringement notices for other breaches of the Land Transport Act,” Murray said.

“In other instances of dangerous driving the owners will be charged and put before the court.”

Full story here.

Funeral procession for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Rota Taiatini on Ohope Rd, Whakatāne. Photo / Andrew Warner

June 29

The council could end up “pricing the middle class out of Rotorua” after approving an average rates rise of nearly 9 per cent.

That’s the view of councillor Conan O’Brien, who made his comments during a Rotorua Lakes Council meeting where councillors signed off an average 8.8 per cent rates rise.

“How much more can these people take ... if we are not careful we will be pricing the middle class out of Rotorua.”

But other councillors argued public feedback was clear that cost-cutting to the degree proposed was not acceptable and financial impacts to ratepayers were well considered.

If Rotorua Lakes Councillors wanted to go ahead with everything proposed in its long-term plan, it would have needed to approve an 11.95 per cent rates rise. Staff came up with 45 proposals that would reduce this to about 6.25 per cent.

These included stopping community funding, education programmes, beautification services and job cuts.

Full story here.



