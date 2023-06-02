Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

How a trailblazing clinic in Gisborne is helping unlock the mysteries that surround brain damage

Kiri Gillespie
By
18 mins to read
Hannah Gross suffered a traumatic injury as a child. Now she has proof that she suffers from brain damage.

Hannah Gross is a medical mystery. Having suffered a traumatic brain injury as a toddler, no one has so far been able to account for her ability to function as a vibrant actress and photographer Kiri Gillespie reports.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times