Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: January 2021

The Lava Bar and X Base Backpackers on the corner of Ranolf and Arawa Sts. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The Lava Bar and X Base Backpackers on the corner of Ranolf and Arawa Sts. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in January.

January 6

Rotorua's worst traffic light intersection and who is likely to crash was revealed from crash data collated from police reports and given to the NZ Transport Agency.

It showed more drivers were crashing at Koutu corner in Rotorua than any other traffic light intersection in the city.

And the crashes are most likely caused by men aged 20-24, while the top three causes were poor observation, failing to give way and incorrect use of lanes.

The data covered the city's 15 traffic light intersections over the past five years and the good news was there were no fatal crashes at any of the intersections and only three crashes resulted in serious injuries.

Full story here.

Lake, Fairy Springs, Clayton and Old Taupo Rds intersection has been the worst traffic light intersection for crashes in Rotorua in the past five years. Photo / Kelly Makiha

January 7

Rotorua's average property value climbed to almost $600,000, as the city recorded its highest value growth in five years.

Real estate agents were working through the holiday period to help ease some of the "spectacular" demand for property and a "pre-Christmas rush" in December.

Home values in Rotorua jumped nearly $50,000 in the last three months of 2020. The city's average property value was $595,638.

CoreLogic NZ's latest House Price Index showed Rotorua's quarterly growth rate climbed 8.8 per cent from $547,473 the previous quarter.

It was the strongest quarterly growth since August 2016 when values rose 9.3 per cent to $347,966.

Full story here.

January 19

A Rotorua policewoman and a champion boxer found guilty of cheating the justice system were sentenced to home detention.

Melissa-Mae Ruru, 36, and Tyson Sykes, 33, were found guilty in a jury trial in 2019 of defeating the course of justice by submitting false community work records that gave Sykes an "easy ride" to complete a court-ordered sentence.

Ruru was also found guilty of two separate forgery charges after the then detective constable signed Sykes' signature on community work forms and an Olympic form.

Ruru, who has resigned as a police officer since being convicted, was sentenced in the Rotorua District Court to five months' home detention and Sykes was sentenced to three months' home detention. Sykes' sentence was significantly reduced given time already spent in custody and on electronic bail.

Full story here.

Tyson Sykes and Melissa-Mae Ruru are sentenced in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / File

January 25

A Lake Rotoma resident thought her "whole house was going to fall down" during a swarm of earthquakes felt throughout the Bay of Plenty on January 25.

The largest earthquake at 8.12am measured 4.9 on the Richter scale and struck at a depth of 5km, 20km east of Rotorua.

By the evening, 10 damage claims had been made with the Earthquake Commission.

More than 68 shakes were recorded during the swarm of earthquakes.

Full story here.

January 27

It was announced popular Rotorua nightclub Lava Bar could close at the end of March and become a medical centre that would form part of a new hub for the homeless - if a property deal goes through.

Homeless advocate Tiny Deane is behind the hub after working in partnership with a commercial property investor from Auckland who was about to buy the lease for the Lava Bar and neighbouring X Base Backpackers for 15 years.

Deane planned to look after the accommodation side of the new hub in the former backpackers and run the 44 units similar to the way he operates motels Emerald Spa and Tuscany Villas on Fenton St.

Deane had also gone into partnership with social service agency Whānau Ora which intended to operate the medical centre at a heavily discounted rate for those in need.

Full story here.

The Lava Bar and X Base Backpackers on the corner of Ranolf and Arawa Sts. Photo / Kelly Makiha

January 30

There's a "real buzz" around Rotorua's CBD as businesses old and new are starting 2021 with a bang, taking down "for lease" signs and moving in.

Existing businesses expanding and diversifying, new businesses setting up and a food truck making the leap to brick-and-mortar premises are all contributing to the "good energy" in town.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said business confidence in the city had been "a bit of a mixed bag" but "overall it's much better than we would have expected six to eight months ago".

One new business was a retail store on Hinemoa St which was set to open as Q Records and Collectables in early March.

Owner Quentin Mcintosh used last year's March lockdown as an opportunity to start selling from his collection through Facebook.

"I would have never imagined it going as gangbusters as it has but it really took off.

"Without the lockdown and the pandemic, I don't know that I would have started the journey when I did."

Full story here.

Quentin Mcintosh is opening a new record and collectables store in Rotorua after the Facebook page he set up in lockdown went "gangbusters". Photo / Andrew Warner

January 31

More than 40 years since joining the Rotorua Police, forensic photographer Wayne Hendrikse is hanging up his camera. From fatal car crashes to arson attacks, he has seen and photographed it all. Rotorua Daily Post reporter David Beck caught up with him to hear about his illustrious career.

Full story here.