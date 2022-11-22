Toi Ohomai Barista students hosted a Cans for Coffee event.

The aroma and taste of fresh coffee was paired with generosity and giving back at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology as barista students put their skills to the test.

Toi Ohomai held its Cans for Coffee event on Monday, where barista students made coffee in exchange for a non-perishable food item to go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Until December 23, the appeal, with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is working to raise food and money for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank to help its work through Christmas and into 2023.

Hospitality tutor Vanessa Dunn said lots of customers come through Monday’s busy event.

She said people were happy to donate and it was now a well-known day throughout Toi Ohomai that people expected to happen.

“I think everyone needs a little bit of help at the moment, and it is nice to be able to do something that helps people with their basic needs.

“This is a way people can afford to donate without too much pressure.”

Vanessa said the response from the students had been great, and that though the 14 there on the day were nervous because they were still learning, they were busy and supported.

Toi Ohomai Barista students Niaha Ahipene-Webber and Teaurere Emerey making coffee during the Cans for Coffee event.

She said a lot of the students were learning barista skills.

Donations from the day had included canned goods and staples, as well as bags of lollies and some Coca-Cola, Vanessa said.

She said Toi Ohomai supported lots of charities, and was always happy to hear about causes they could support.

Last year’s Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal raised $65,792.10 in an almost even split of goods and money.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on Wednesday, December 7.

The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods. The schedule is yet to be confirmed - keep an eye on The Hits Rotorua and Rotorua Daily Post web pages for the full itinerary.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.