Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Salvation Army duo on appeals gone by

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph and Kylie Overbye are moving to Tauranga in early January. Photo / NZME

Salvation Army corps officers Ralph and Kylie Overbye have enjoyed watching the Rotorua community rally together over the past six years.

But the time has come for them to jump into their next adventure.

The Overbyes are moving with their family to Tauranga in early January.

"We've been here in Rotorua almost six years. The time has come where the Salvation Army would now like us to support the mission work in Tauranga."

Kylie said their family had loved Rotorua and it felt like home.

"We are sad to leave Rotorua in the sense that we have built relationships with so many people here, and love this community.

"But we are also really excited as Captain Hana Seddon will be coming to Rotorua to fill the gap we leave, and we know that the gifts, talents and skills that Hana will bring to the team will complement and enhance the work that has been established."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is currently under way. From now until December 18, the team is seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2022.

This is the couple's sixth appeal. They said each year the appeal had been a great experience.

When asked if there had been particular highlights over the years from the festive appeals, Kylie thought the Grinch having been invited to help on the Fill the Bus days had been a memorable moment over a couple of years.

"The children love him, and he is so cheeky yet never says a word. He's very mysterious.

"The most important highlight for us has been seeing the community in action with Christmas cheer.

"We reflect on the Ngongotahā and Mamaku Food Drives with the Volunteer Fire Service, and going around all the streets and the communities all coming out of their homes with cans as they hear the sirens going off.

"And seeing businesses exploding with Christmas cheer — giving away coffee in exchange for a can, or free rides on the Zorb, or playing mini-golf for a couple of cans to help.

"That is just the coolest experience seeing a community celebrate and support like that."

Kylie said when they arrived in 2016 they were told by the team that the appeal was a significant event and to be ready for it ahead of time.

"That made me nervous. The sheer amount of donations coming in was breathtaking and we had a small team of volunteers helping out each day in our hall to sort and box the goods.

"The following year, we were like 'we need a whole lot more helpers' because the work involved was huge."

She said staff had rallied their peers and community groups - like their local gym mates - and it was an amazing time.

"As each year has gone by, new community groups have jumped in to help, and thankfully so, as the appeal has become bigger year upon year.

"It's a beautiful thing seeing the community in action for a common purpose."

This year had been really tough on many families, she said.

"In our six years here, I don't think I have seen this community feel so low as it has felt this year.

"And whilst this appeal is about rallying food support for those in need, most importantly I'd love to see the community rally together to share some joy, hope and fun.

"Let's find some creative ways within our Covid limitations to experience great memories together this Christmas. Let's get creative!"

She said the appeal had become a Rotorua Christmas tradition that was a valuable community event, and she hoped that in years to come, as community needs changed and evolved, that the appeal would continue to bring the Rotorua community together to help those in need in relevant ways.