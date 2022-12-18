Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Five weeks of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for 2022 have flown by and there is just one week left for people to donate to the appeal.

The six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, has called for people to donate what money or food items they can afford. These donations go to the local Salvation Army foodbank to help their work during the Christmas season and beyond.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While food and money are welcomed, people can also donate their time.

Rotorua’s generosity to the appeal has been incredible and heart-warming over the past five weeks, with many drives and initiatives taking place as well as individual donations.

At the halfway point on December 3, an estimated 1440 items valued at more than $3600 had been donated.

The next week, the appeal’s The Hits Fill the Bus campaign collected a record-breaking 10,041 can donations valued at $25,152.50.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon said she read all of the reasons why people had been referred to the Salvation Army for hampers and support.

She said reading these stories made her realise just how tough people had it.

Seddon said the generosity during the appeal helped the Salvation Army meet Rotorua’s very real need.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said Christmas could be a stressful time financially, and she knew this would be particularly relevant this year with much of the community feeling the pressure of increasing living and food costs.

“Donating to the Christmas Appeal is one way that those who are able to, can support local families who may be struggling.

“It has been heart-warming to see how Rotorua has already stepped up this year to support the appeal and I encourage the community to continue to show this level of support in the final week.

“Big or small, your donation will make a real difference to someone else’s Christmas this year.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay with donations at the Rotorua Salvation Army. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotorua MP Todd McClay also said the generosity of Rotorua had been breathtaking.

“So many people have given so much. It is great to see the community come together to help others who have need.

“If people haven’t had the chance to donate it would be wonderful if they could find a little bit to give. No matter how big or how small, what’s given will help people this Christmas.”

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey said it had been heart-warming to witness first-hand the generosity of our locals so far for the appeal.

“But in this final week, it is important that we still take a moment to think about others less fortunate than ourselves and help make their holidays a bit more festive too.”

In 2021, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.