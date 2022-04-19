The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Maraeroa Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A truck has rolled, gone through a fence and in to a paddock near Rotorua this afternoon.

A police spokesman said police, fire and ambulance were alerted to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Maraeroa Rd just after 2.30pm.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at about 2.30pm. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokesperson said staff were still there at about 3.30pm, but he did not expect them to stay much longer.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said no one was injured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a truck had rolled and gone through a fence into a paddock.

Two Rotorua appliances went to the scene but left shortly after arriving.