Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher said the Crown wished to withdraw the charges following a restorative justice hui held over the weekend between the man, the woman and various family members.
Judge Bergseng agreed to do so based on what he had read in a joint memorandum signed by both parties.
“It was agreed by everyone that the principles of tīkanga would be adhered to with the focus being on accountability and restoration. A representative of the Crown was also in attendance at the hui.”
Judge Bergseng said the man submitted in 2023, when he first applied for name suppression, that he and his work colleagues would suffer undue hardship if his name were to be published.
Judge Bergseng agreed with the man’s lawyer, Harrison Smith, the argument was stronger now given the charges were withdrawn.
“There will be undue hardship for those associated with him in the ... industry. For those reasons, the order is made permanent.”
A charge of threatening to kill carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and assault with intent to injure carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.
