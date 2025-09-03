Already a subscriber? Sign in here

The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Serious violence charges against a well-known New Zealander have been dropped following a Māori tīkanga-based restorative justice hui.

The charges were officially withdrawn in the Rotorua District Court today by Judge John Bergseng, who granted the man permanent name suppression.

The man was charged with threatening to kill a family member and injuring the woman with intent to injure her following an alleged incident in Rotorua on May 29, 2023.

The man has had interim name suppression for the past two years since the case first came to court.

He pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was to stand trial starting September 15.