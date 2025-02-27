New off-licences would be required to engage with “a wider set of sensitive and community facilities” within 200 metres before applying. This would include hospitals and rehabilitation centres.

Another proposal is reducing trading hours to 7am-9pm, generally an hour less than now – similar to Auckland’s recent policy change.

On-licence premises, such as bars and restaurants, in the inner city would have to stop selling alcohol by 2am instead of 3am.

This could reduce the burden on emergency services but also had the “potential to reduce nightlife options for residents and tourists”.

Councillor Fisher Wang at a previous meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

At the meeting, councillor Fisher Wang said: “We all see the damage and harm [of] alcohol abuse, how that occurs in our community.

“The social harm, the financial harm and much more as well.”

He looked forward to community feedback, particularly from youth, “who may have grown up and experienced households that have unfortunately suffered alcohol abuse”.

Hearing from those directly affected would ensure the council “got this right”, he said.

Consultation runs from today to March 31, followed by a hearing and final decision.

It will include the general public as well as several targeted stakeholder meetings with those affected by the proposed policy, including all licensed owners, iwi, health providers, police, inspectors and community groups.

Rotorua recently set the national record for the highest opposition to an off-licence application, and strong community feedback from a council-run survey alongside the potential impact to outlets suggested to staff that consultation would be divisive.

The seven-member district licensing committee refused two managers' applications last year, declined one on-licence variation and one temporary authority.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.