The workshop presentation described Rotorua as having a high level of deprivation, one of the highest crime rates in the country, a younger population and a high Māori population, with 43.5% compared to national average of 16.5%.
Youth, Māori and deprived communities were all at increased risk of alcohol harm.
Restrictions considered
Councillors will vote on whether to approve the Draft Statement of Proposal on the Local Alcohol Policy 2025 for consultation on Wednesday.
The draft includes a three-year freeze on new off-licence approvals and a presumption against them afterwards.
This would aim to allow a focus on reducing alcohol harm, including from existing premises. It could also reduce competition.
New off-licences would be required to engage with “a wider set of sensitive and community facilities” within 200 metres, before applying. This included hospitals and rehabilitation centres.
Under the proposal, on-licenced premises in the inner-city would need to stop selling alcohol by 2am instead of 3am.
This could reduce the burden on emergency services, but also had the “potential to reduce nightlife options for residents and tourists”.
The Wednesday meeting agenda, prepared by strategic policy adviser Alexandra Geraghty, said the pre-consultation community survey had more than 600 responses, “suggesting that this consultation will attract the same level of attention”.
“Respondents generally had strong views on this topic, and as this policy has the potential to impact on-licensed business owners it is likely this consultation will be divisive.”
A recent application for a new off-licence in Rotorua’s CBD set the new national record for objections received, suggesting “significant” interest from the public about the topic.
If approved, consultation would run from February 28 to March 31, followed by a hearing and final decision.
The seven-member district licensing committee refused two managers' applications last year, declined one on-licence variation and one temporary authority.
Record opposition to application
The application that attracted record opposition was to open a Rotorua Boutique Liquor Store in a former Hinemoa St dairy. It would be run by two certified managers.
Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Communities Against Alcohol Harm navigator Dr Liz Gordon said alcohol harm in the city was a major reason people objected to the application and asked for the charity’s help opposing it.
There were also concerns about “too many” liquor stores and the address being near vulnerable communities and sensitive sites, she said.
An “absolutely extraordinary” 730 oppositions were lodged, including from people outside of the city.
A council spokesperson said the application was still being processed with no hearing confirmed or set yet.
Seth has been contacted for comment.
