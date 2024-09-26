Springfield Golf Club will be offered a new lease. Photo / Felix Desmarais
A new 30-year lease will be offered to a golf club at the centre of heated council debates.
While a controversial “guillotine clause” remains, Rotorua Lakes Council’s newly agreed lease offer rules out using Springfield Golf Course for housing and only allows alternate uses that would keep it a green space.
The debate during a more-than five-hour council meeting had heated moments, with one councillor apologising for calling a comment “bullshit” and the process a “sham”.
The Springfield Golf Club has exclusive use of the council’s largest freehold section, about 34 hectares.
The council voted for a 30-year lease with an initial 10-year period with no alternative use clause. After year eight the council could give two years’ notice for an alternative use of other recreation or stormwater mitigation, requiring public consultation. The lease would not require public consultation.
Other options included offering no lease, a 10-year lease, a 30-year lease with an alternative-use clause, and a 33-year lease with no alternative-use clause.
Council chief financial officer Thomas Collé said the heart of the decision was balancing certainty of tenure and the city’s ability to respond to future challenges.
He said the size and location of the land was significant.
Sport was growing in Rotorua and it could need nine more soil-based fields in the next five to 10 years.
Two new fields were planned and it could use existing facilities more. Each field used at least 2ha, and cost about $2 million to $4m, but finding suitable land could be hard in future.
He said providing no lease for the golf club would give the community flexibility while a 33-year lease with no alternative use clause would require public consultation.
An alternative-use clause – referred to as a “guillotine clause” by councillor Robert Lee – meant future councils could consult the public on whether the land should be used for something else. The options presented narrowed the alternative uses to other recreation and stormwater mitigation.
‘Significant win’ for Springfield - mayor
Mayor Tania Tapsell said the option chosen provided certainty the land would remain a green space for the lease term.
She said community feedback, including through petitions, supported keeping the golf course. She also noted the rising demand for sportsfields.
In his view, the council “predetermined back in 2018 or earlier the destruction of the golf course would come”, pointing to an alternate use reference in a 2018 spatial plan.
Lee did not know of any golf club lease with such a clause and questioned why Arawa Park - the racecourse land - had not been considered for sportsfields. Tapsell later said there were restrictions on that land and time left on the lease.
Councillor Fisher Wang said the council was deciding for the whole district, “not for any organisations or movement we are either involved with now or have been involved with in the past”.
Councillor Don Paterson said a review found an overcapacity of golf courses in Rotorua, but he said participation was rising. Any lease “has to be sustainably responsible”.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.