A man police allege facilitated underage prostitution was remanded in custody without a plea after appearing in the Rotorua District Court.

According to charging documents, Clayton Fox, 49, faces 12 charges including assisting a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The 12th charge, a representative charge of administering methamphetamine to a woman under 18, was added by police in court on Friday.

Judge William Lawson remanded Fox in custody without a plea to consult with defence counsel. Fox is due to reappear before the court on November 16.

Fox was one of three people police alleged ran an illegal commercial sex service in Rotorua involving underage girls, and supplied them with cannabis and methamphetamine.

Fox and Wikitoria Pepene, 31, were jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply and operating a prostitution business without a certificate.

Darby Bronson Whareaorere, 29, has been charged with assisting a minor to provide commercial sexual services, obtaining a pecuniary advantage of $1540 by deception and receiving cash payment he knew was derived from commercial sexual services provided by a minor.

Fox and Pepene were arrested this month and appeared in the Rotorua District Court on October 5.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.