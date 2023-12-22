The Salvation Army Rotorua team have thousands of reasons to celebrate as the Christmas foodbank appeal draws to a close on a record high. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The Salvation Army Rotorua team have thousands of reasons to celebrate as the Christmas foodbank appeal draws to a close on a record high. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal began against a background of increasing hardship for households as the Salvation Army foodbank needed to provide four times the food parcels it had in previous years.

But the people of Rotorua did not let the rising cost of living be a barrier to their generosity. Over the six-week appeal, schools, fire departments, businesses, families and individuals have given from their cupboards, shopping trolleys and bank accounts.

The result of this generosity will speak for itself. As of 11am yesterday, the provisional tally of donations was valued at a record-breaking $92,059.30.

“Look at what we’ve managed to do together,” Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said.

“There is a beautiful whakatauki or proverb that says ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini’,” she said.

“In other words, success is beyond the work of an individual but comes from the efforts of the collective.”

The tally is still provisional pending the count of donations received between 11am on Friday and midday today, including donations from Waikite Valley Hotpools’ Soak for the Salvation Army event which took place last night.

The appeal officially ended today, having set a six-year record for community generosity with $92,059.30 worth of food items, toys, gifts and financial donations given over six weeks. Each item donated was valued at $2.50.

This was the best result since 2017, when the appeal was run in conjunction with Rotorua police and raised $82,080. Last year, a total of $76,500 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

Seddon said it was a “wonderful encouragement” to see donations continuing to come in even as the appeal drew to a close.

“We are daily surrounded by hardship and tough situations, always working with people to seek a positive way forward and that can be exhausting mahi, but when out of the corner of our eye we see someone popping in to bless us with a donation our spirits are encouraged and energised.”

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey said he was “blown away” by the generosity shown.

“It’s the season for giving and caring, and once again this year it has shown that as a community we are all about that,” Hickey said.

“And it shows that even in tough times, we want to reach out and help others.

“We saw on The Hits Fill The Bus day the simple joy and pride in people’s faces that they were able to help make even just a little bit a difference.”

In the first week of December, Hickey ran The Hits Fill the Bus campaign, which played a major part in raising donations for the foodbank.

This year Fill the Bus collected a total of 10,699 items from schools and businesses across Rotorua, beating the record set last year by 658 donated items.

The total dollar value of Fill the Bus’ contribution to the appeal was $26,882.

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the amount of money and food raised by the 2023 appeal was “astounding”.

“This is incredibly good news.”

Inglis said the rising cost of living had hit most people hard in 2023.

“The success of this appeal proves that generosity can beat hardship. It’s a hope-restoring moment.”

Inglis said he wanted to thank everyone who had contributed to the appeal.

“Every gift has made a difference. Thanks to your kind donations, families across Rotorua will be celebrating Christmas with joy.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said the amount raised showed the “sincere generosity” of Rotorua residents.

“They are making a difference this Christmas for people in the community who are in need.”

McClay said he and his office had raised about $1000 worth of donations for the appeal from various events and donations from National Party members.

“On behalf of everyone who has donated, a Merry Christmas.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the community’s generosity will mean families who may otherwise have gone without this Christmas, will be able to put food on the table, making Christmas “that little bit brighter”.

“We’re so happy the local Salvation Army Christmas Appeal has once again been a great success,” Tapsell said.

“We’re proud of our Rotorua community for stepping up and giving back. A massive thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal this year.

“Big or small, every contribution makes a difference and it is this manaakitanga and care that makes our community so special.”

Some donations made to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal 2023

Rotorua Trust - $10,000

Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade - $5491

Sir Howard Morrison Christmas Concert - $262.50

Fill the Bus - $26,882

Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade - $1562

Scope Cafe - $1272.50

Zorb Community Day - $4375

Kilwell Fibrelab - $248

