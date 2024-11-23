The fundraiser is run in conjunction with the 2024 Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

The six-week appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launched on November 9.

The annual event aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves, assisting the Salvation Army’s work through the Christmas period and into next year. The foodbank values items collected during the appeal at $2.50 each.

This year the Greers said they were excited for the in-store fundraiser on Wednesday, which they said evoked a passion to give.

“Poverty does not take a break, and poverty does not go on holiday – it’s often during these times that probably even kids notice it more.

“For us, it’s a community thing, we love the whole feel of it, so when everybody comes in, it’s a chaotic day, but it’s a fun day every year.

“I used to be a Christmas nut! Everything was Christmas, for like a month before but not as much now,” Dana said.

She said regular Scope customers had been asking when the coffee for a can appeal was and were excited to get involved.

“They’re already putting things aside and getting ready to come and do it.”

Both owners were proud their suppliers got involved in the fundraiser with them.

“Altura always come on board and give us bags of coffee that we can use on the day and Goodman Fielder turn up with a crate of milk and things like that,” Steve said.

“Bidfood Rotorua always come with a couple of boxes of food for it too,” Dana said.

She was looking forward to visits from Saint Mary’s and Lynmore School students who had swapped a few coffees in exchange for a box of cans in the past.

“Of course, you can come with a box and we’ll look after you.”

Dana said the fundraiser wasn’t about strictly swapping a coffee for a can but more “the feel of it”.

“People want to help and, to be honest, most people are like, ‘don’t worry about the coffee’ but we want to do the coffee,” Dana said.

Meanwhile, on Monday night the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade will host a can drive at the Ngongotahā Fire Station.

Starting at 6pm and ending at 8.30pm, Salvation Army volunteers, will “deploy out with Fenz vehicles and members”.

Station officer Lance Taylor said the can drive was an event the brigade participated in every year leading up to Christmas.

“The Salvation Army has a huge task in supporting the community and surrounding areas, with Christmas approaching fast the can drive on Monday night will help the Salvation Army help those in our community who need assistance most,“ Taylor said.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay says the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal deserves the community's support these holidays. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Thank you to the Ngongotahā community for donating undamaged cans and dried goods, your generosity helps feed families across the city.’

Taylor said if anyone “did not get an opportunity to donate, please head to the Ngongotahā Fire Brigade Facebook page and leave a message or drop off at the Salvation Army Building in Rotorua”.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay praised the Salvation Army for “doing an amazing job”.

“They deserve our support for their annual Christmas Appeal.

“This year has been hard for many local people, and I encourage all those who can to donate a few cans and other food to help out,” McClay said.

“I have a number of public and party events coming up and will be collecting food donations to contribute. As with other years, constituents should feel free to drop any donations they want to make to my Rotorua Eelectorate office, and we will make sure they get to the Salvation Army in time for Christmas.”

