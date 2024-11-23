Dana and Steve Greer, owner-operators of Scope Cafe, are excited about this year's Coffee for a Can drive on Wednesday, November 27. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
Can drives are in full swing as we head to the end of November. And for those who can’t make an event but want to get involved, can drop-off points have been set up at the Rotorua Lakes Council foyer and the Salvation Army on Amohau St. Here are a few events happening in Rotorua this week:
Scope Cafe’s annual “Coffee for a Can” fundraiser returns this Wednesday with customers already asking how they can get involved.
The Rotorua Daily Post caught up with Steve and Dana Greer, the owner-operators, who said the day was always chaotic, but fun.
The couple have collected cans for the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal since they opened on Tutanekai St eight years ago, exchanging a coffee for a can of food.
The fundraiser is run in conjunction with the 2024 Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.
The six-week appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launched on November 9.
The annual event aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves, assisting the Salvation Army’s work through the Christmas period and into next year. The foodbank values items collected during the appeal at $2.50 each.
This year the Greers said they were excited for the in-store fundraiser on Wednesday, which they said evoked a passion to give.
Dana said the fundraiser wasn’t about strictly swapping a coffee for a can but more “the feel of it”.
“People want to help and, to be honest, most people are like, ‘don’t worry about the coffee’ but we want to do the coffee,” Dana said.
Meanwhile, on Monday night the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade will host a can drive at the Ngongotahā Fire Station.
Starting at 6pm and ending at 8.30pm, Salvation Army volunteers, will “deploy out with Fenz vehicles and members”.
Station officer Lance Taylor said the can drive was an event the brigade participated in every year leading up to Christmas.
“The Salvation Army has a huge task in supporting the community and surrounding areas, with Christmas approaching fast the can drive on Monday night will help the Salvation Army help those in our community who need assistance most,“ Taylor said.
“Thank you to the Ngongotahā community for donating undamaged cans and dried goods, your generosity helps feed families across the city.’
Taylor said if anyone “did not get an opportunity to donate, please head to the Ngongotahā Fire Brigade Facebook page and leave a message or drop off at the Salvation Army Building in Rotorua”.
Rotorua MP Todd McClay praised the Salvation Army for “doing an amazing job”.
“They deserve our support for their annual Christmas Appeal.
“This year has been hard for many local people, and I encourage all those who can to donate a few cans and other food to help out,” McClay said.
“I have a number of public and party events coming up and will be collecting food donations to contribute. As with other years, constituents should feel free to drop any donations they want to make to my Rotorua Eelectorate office, and we will make sure they get to the Salvation Army in time for Christmas.”