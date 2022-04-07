(From left) Elodie Lines, Cassis Sosaia, Laven Middlemiss and Dilan Moore from Rotorua Primary School's team H20. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua children put their engineering and problem solving skills to the test in a national competition, and a Rotorua Primary School team will take on the world in robotics.

Like many other events, the 2021 Aquabots National Competition was impacted by Covid-19, resulting in a new date of March 2022, and dividing the event into two locations (Nelson and Rotorua) to minimise travel and accommodation risks.

The Aquabots National Competition is an underwater robotics competition.

This involves constructing and fine-tuning an underwater robot, driving it through underwater obstacle courses and challenges, as well as a presentation to a panel of judges outlining the methods and processes used.



Rotorua's 11 qualifying teams began preparations at the start of the 2022 school year, although training was interspersed with illnesses, isolation and school closures.

Despite these challenges, all teams performed excellently with five teams placing in their respective divisions and two - H20 from Rotorua Primary School and Te Waka Ora from St Mary's Primary School - qualifying for the International SeaPerch Competition held in Maryland, USA, in June.

Rotorua Primary School's H20, a team of five pupils, have a passion for aquabots. The team was made up of Elodie Lines, Cassis Sosaia, Laven Middlemiss, India Rogers and Dilan Moore.

Principal Fred Whata says these taonga (students) have honed their skills in problem solving, teamwork, design and communication, and explored engineering and scientific principles.

(From left) Cassis Sosaia, India Rogers and Elodie Lines from Rotorua Primary School's team H20 at the pool with an aquabot. Photo / Supplied

"Hours of practice and unwavering self-belief instilled by their dedicated teaching team have paid off for this bunch."

Despite being down one team member due to Covid, they recently took out the intermediate division at the national competition and are now headed to the world championships in early June to continue their journey.

Fred says they are committed to getting this dedicated group of taonga to the United States to represent their kura and wider Rotorua.

"These tamariki are so excited about this trip of a lifetime and bringing their smarts and their culture to the world.



"Because it is a low decile school and there are just two months between the national and world competitions to fundraise, we are seeking sponsorship and charitable funding to cover costs wherever possible."

St Mary's Catholic Primary School teacher Bevan James says its Te Waka Ora team, which came first in the primary division, worked hard and put lots of hours in to do testing.

He says the three boys - Maclyn Smart, Sean Keeling and Jo Gentle - spent a lot of time in the pool with their aquabot, changing and testing it.

Maclyn Smart, Sean Keeling and Jo Gentle in team Te Waka Ora. Photo / Supplied

Bevan says Aquabots gives the pupils an alternative context to learn through, enables them to show their creativity, and helps them to see engineering and STEAM can be a viable pathway into a career in the future.

"It wouldn't surprise me if these boys took that career pathway."

Jessica Cathro, digital technology educator at Te Aka Mauri, is an enthusiastic ambassador for science and technology.

She runs coding and engineering classes at Te Aka Mauri and in schools, as well as organising local and regional events for EVolocity, Robocup and Aquabots.

Jessica says, "The competitions are supported by generous volunteers who give up their time to make these events happen, and places like the Regent Hotel who allowed the children to use their pool for practice sessions.

"Hayes International not only sponsored the Rotorua Primary team to attend the Nelson event but they also supported the Rotorua event."

Jessica is now looking out for new recruits who would like to enter an aquabots team for the next competition.

She says, "With many of the Rotorua teams being repeat competitors we have an exciting new robot in 2022 for teams in intermediate and high school that will stretch their thinking and learning."

Contact Te Aka Mauri at programmes@rotorualc.nz for more information.



Final results for Rotorua teams:

Primary Division

- 1st: Te Waka Ora (St Mary's Primary School)

- 2nd: Minimakers (Te Aka Mauri Junior Engineers)

- 3rd Equal: Water Warriors (Malfroy Montessori)

Intermediate Division

- 1st Equal: H20 (Rotorua Primary School)

High School Division

- 2nd: Team Tahi (Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers)