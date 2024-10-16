Students from the Mokoia Intermediate chess team will be playing games against the public at the Rotorua Night Market on Thursday.

Students from the Mokoia Intermediate chess team will be playing games against the public at the Rotorua Night Market on Thursday.

Six Mokoia Intermediate ākonga will be challenging the people of Rotorua to games of chess today as they raise funds for the Chess Power National Finals in Wellington this Labour weekend.

Six students have qualified for the teams event on October 26, which is to be held at Wellington College. They are Koki Hara, Jurji Firm, Ethan Hucker, Lucas Dakin-Hoy, Seth Watt and Albie Cameron.

They will be placed into two Mokoia Intermediate teams and will face teams from kura all over the motu.

Cameron, Hucker, Firm and Hara have also qualified for the Individual Championships Trophy event on Sunday, October 27.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Cameron said.