Rotorua Chamber of Commerce launches 100% Club for fully vaccinated businesses

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Protecting the Rotorua community and its economy is the driving force behind a new campaign designed to get as many local businesses vaccinated as possible.

The Rotorua Chamber of Commerce's campaign, launched in conjunction with the Te Arawa Covid Response Hub, is coined the 100% Club - Making Rotorua Safe, Nau Mai Haere Mai Ki Rotorua.

As part of the campaign, fully vaccinated businesses will be branded as being part of the 100% Vaxxed Business Club with stickers on shopfronts and business doors.

Businesses will also be promoted on the Chamber and Te Arawa Covid Response Hub websites and on social media and will receive a 50 per cent discount if they become a new chamber member.

Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the campaign's objective was to support the recovery of Rotorua businesses and ensure as much of the city was vaccinated as possible before the Auckland borders opened on December 15.

"Our aim is to provide our local business community with positive, proactive support and encouragement to achieve fully vaccinated status as quickly as reasonably possible.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard and Personnel Resources Rotorua manager Angelique Scott. Photo / Supplied

"Our campaign is not about punitive measures, it is about providing support, celebrating success, protecting people and welcoming manuhiri back to our rohe.

"Rotorua has taken a hit from Covid-19 and we want to ensure local businesses are in the best position possible to bounce back and be even stronger heading into the future."

The chamber will give businesses up-to-date advice from employment and health and safety experts to support them with the tools and information needed to get their workplaces fully vaccinated.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub will also facilitate education sessions at businesses and arrange a mobile clinic on site to help support vaccinations.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub project co-ordinator Karen Vercoe said the joint campaign was about Rotorua taking control of its own future, protecting its people and creating confidence in the reboot of the local economy.

"We are fully committed to supporting whānau navigate through this next phase of our Covid journey, which presents an increased risk of community spread. But just as importantly, we also want to support our Rotorua businesses move forward.

"Now is the time to get fully vaccinated and also to look ahead. We look forward to working with the local business community to help this happen."

Personnel Resources Rotorua manager Angelique Scott said all eight staff members were happy to be part of the 100% Vaxxed Club.

"We're all for it."

Scott said there was also a higher need for job seekers to be fully vaccinated, with about 90 per cent of their clients wanting candidates to have both vaccines.

"For us as a business, we are finding it to be quite important."

Since the March 2020 lockdown, the Rotorua business had grown under demand and hired three extra staff.

Fully vaccinated businesses will be branded as being part of the 100% Vaxxed Business Club with stickers on shop fronts. Photo / Supplied

"We have got double the number of temps we have ever had before. The temping market for us is enormous."

Scott encouraged Rotorua businesses to get on board the 100% campaign.

"We all love Rotorua. It's about getting behind the city and looking after our community. It's about protecting your family, the town and the whole of New Zealand."

Meanwhile, Vax Vegas was a new campaign also working under the umbrella of Te Arawa's Covid-19 response hub with support of the Rotorua Economic Development.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people aged under 35 to get vaccinated and brings together young Māori social media influencers, creatives, celebrities and community leaders to spread accurate information about the Covid-19 jab.

To register as a member of the 100% Vaxxed Business Club, visit www.rotoruachamber.co.nz/100-club/ register