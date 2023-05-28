Rotorua's business community has provided insight as to how they are faring. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua's business community has provided insight as to how they are faring. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua businesses are calling for greater investment for a vibrant city, with the chamber boss saying that is what will secure the city’s future.

The desire was expressed in a recent business survey, with some suggestions wanting to focus on making the city a quality business area, while others wanted to see more money funnelled into projects such as the lakefront redevelopment.

One business leader, however, says this has already been happening and believes money would be better spent on core infrastructure.

Rotorua Business Pulse is an anonymous survey aimed to collect perspectives from the business community. It is a joint initiative between Rotorua Business Chamber and Rotorua NZ.

The survey was the third of its kind, with the data and responses first being collected a year ago, and the latest findings were shared at a breakfast on Thursday.

The number of businesses taking part has increased from 83 in October to 93, and responses were collected from more than 20 industries between March 22 and April 14.

Rotorua NZ head of business growth, insights and innovation Justin Kimberley said there had been “a really strong call” from the business community for investment in the city to make it attractive to workers and visitors.

This priority had shifted from the October survey when it had focused on a desire to have emergency housing issues resolved.

Some survey respondents called for a strategy for changing the CBD into a quality business area that attracted companies out of Auckland. Others wanted to see more investment into public and visitor-facing projects such as the lakefront, forest, or into core infrastructure.

It seemed perceptions were changing, however. When asked to describe Rotorua, most respondents in October were negative and included words such as, “in a bad state” and “damaged”.

Kimberley said the latest survey was more balanced, with about 34 per cent saying the city was improving.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Following the breakfast, Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said there had been a noticeable shift in the community from the concerns around emergency housing to “more constructive stuff” such as investment and the CBD, as well as stressors such as inflation.

“The return of tourism has helped boost positivity ... Rotorua has amazingly come out miles ahead of New Zealand in terms of confidence and optimism about ourselves and our own businesses.”

He believed the business community’s comments on wanting investment related strongly to the chamber’s views on Rotorua Lakes Council’s draft annual plan. This had gone out for consultation in the final days of the survey.

Members had expressed concern about various proposals in the plan that would stop “investing in the future”.

“Capital investment in our future is what is going to secure our future if it is well directed.”

He said investment into the CBD and the city’s infrastructure was the chamber’s biggest concern.

Elected members finished hearings on the draft Annual Plan on Thursday evening. The draft plan included a proposal to progress business cases that looked to prioritise key public spaces for development in the inner city.

In terms of economic development, it was proposed a revised strategy would be done to address current and long-term economic challenges and sector analysis.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs co-owner Keith Kolver. Photo / Laura Smith

Local Democracy Reporting approached several business owners after the breakfast.

Secret Spot co-owner Keith Kolver said he understood the council was working to balance its spending.

“Any improvement in the budget they have got would be appreciated.”

He said the forest was a big tourist drawcard that had flow-on effects on surrounding businesses, and decision-makers should be aware of its importance.

Fanciful Cakes owner Merenia Scally-Walker and Goody Goodies co-owner Laura Tynan in their Rotorua shop. Photo / Laura Smith

As for vibrancy in the city centre, Goody Goodies co-owner Laura Tynan said while there was an improvement in feeling safer in the city, it could be a more attractive place to be.

When asked if she thought there was a need for CBD investment she said, “hard out”.

Tynan said people did not venture into town just to hang out: “It doesn’t have the vibe.”

She also said customers complained of parking issues, either not being able to find a nearby park or with meters not working.





Red Stag general manager Tim Rigter. Photo / File

Red Stag general manager Tim Rigter saw things differently and said globally there was an issue of getting CBDs “back to what they were”.

He believed the lakefront redevelopment, including a well-used playground, was a positive for the city.

“That has vibrancy.”

He believed investing in core infrastructure was the way to go, and was what people wanted when looking to live in the city.

“That’s where we should spend the money.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said building confidence in Rotorua and its future had been important for the new council.

“This time last year businesses were describing Rotorua as being in a bad state. It’s reassuring to see a significant upwards shift in perceptions where locals are feeling optimistic about our future again.

“We appreciate the concern from locals on debt and inflation which is why we’ve balanced responsible cuts in spending with a proposal to invest $141 million into crucial capital projects like public facilities, community safety, and safe and reliable infrastructure.”

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air



