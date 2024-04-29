Michelle Urquhart, senior associate at Tompkins Wake (left) and Bryce Heard, Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

Entries for this year’s Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards open on May 8.

Organisers have promised attendees an “elevated experience” at the 20th anniversary of the awards to be held October 5, a statement of the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce said today.

Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said they were extremely fortunate in Rotorua to have a team of community-minded sponsors and partners “who allow us to fund and run what we believe is the biggest and best business awards event in New Zealand.”

Deb Wootton and Daniela Olphert from Higher Perspective Conferences & Events and Event Impressions Aotearoa Ltd have been appointed as the new event management and theming partners.

2023 winners: Mountain Jade was crowned Supreme Overall winner at last year's Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We wouldn’t miss the chance to be involved with the Rotorua Business Awards. It allows us to showcase our commitment to excellence and celebrate the success of our local business community that we are a part of,” Olphert said in the statement.

“We’re excited to provide a night where local entrepreneurs and leaders can reflect on and celebrate their achievements and community impact, as we honour business success and innovation,” Wootton said.

Rotorua businesses are invited to submit their entries in one of the 16 categories for a chance to be recognised as the best in their field.

A launch will be held at the Pullman Hotel next Tuesday, May 7, with entries opening on May 8.

Businesses can nominate candidates or enter themselves. Individuals are encouraged to secure their reservation early by visiting https://www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.

- Supplied content