Rotorua Business Awards 2020: Winners announced

The 2019 awards. Photo / File

Rotorua businesses have been acknowledged for their hard work at the annual business awards.

The Rotorua Westpac Business Awards were held last night at the Rotorua Events Centre with 10 awards given.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard offered his congratulations to the award entrants and finalists and said the entries had been the strongest they had seen in years.

"Also, our thanks to the judges for the excellent work done to determine the finalists and the winners, and to the sponsors who have dug deep to allow it all to happen.

"Finally, the massive crowd who booked the Energy Events centre completely full, to enjoy the evening with us."

The awards had nine categories but the Chamber also awarded the Chamber Commendation Award to celebrate a company which has been a finalist for the last few years which the Chamber wanted to recognise for its "continued excellence in business".

The Rotorua Business Awards are delivered annually by the Rotorua Business Chamber, but this year the high-profile awards were reshaped to reflect the current environment.

This year the awards recognised and celebrated Rotorua's resilience due to the trauma businesses were going through with the impact of Covid-19. The normal 18 categories were whittled down.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey MCed the event.

The winners

Build Back Better Award

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

Employer of the Year Award

Watchdog Security

Bilingual Business Award

Kotihi Reo Consultants

Environmental Sustainability Award

Lux Organics

Special Award: Chamber Commendation Award

Kaitiaki Adventures

Essential Business of the Year Award

Rotorua Airport Limited

Community Support/Care Award

Piripoho Service

NZME People's Choice Award

Rotovegas Boxing Gym

Rotorua Lakes Council OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA Award

Rotorua Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust

Red Stag ROTORUA BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR Award

Tim Rigter, General Manager at Red Stag Timber