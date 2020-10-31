Rotorua Business Awards 2020: Winners announced

Rotorua businesses have been acknowledged for their hard work at the annual business awards.
The Rotorua Westpac Business Awards were held last night at the Rotorua Events Centre with 10 awards given.
Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard offered his congratulations to the award entrants and finalists and said the entries had been the strongest they had seen in years.
"Also, our thanks to the judges for the excellent work done to determine the finalists and the winners, and to the sponsors who have dug deep to allow it all to happen.
"Finally, the massive crowd who booked the Energy Events centre completely full, to enjoy the evening with us."
The awards had nine categories but the Chamber also awarded the Chamber Commendation Award to celebrate a company which has been a finalist for the last few years which the Chamber wanted to recognise for its "continued excellence in business".
The Rotorua Business Awards are delivered annually by the Rotorua Business Chamber, but this year the high-profile awards were reshaped to reflect the current environment.
This year the awards recognised and celebrated Rotorua's resilience due to the trauma businesses were going through with the impact of Covid-19. The normal 18 categories were whittled down.
The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey MCed the event.
The winners
Build Back Better Award
Waimangu Volcanic Valley
Employer of the Year Award
Watchdog Security
Bilingual Business Award
Kotihi Reo Consultants
Environmental Sustainability Award
Lux Organics
Special Award: Chamber Commendation Award
Kaitiaki Adventures
Essential Business of the Year Award
Rotorua Airport Limited
Community Support/Care Award
Piripoho Service
NZME People's Choice Award
Rotovegas Boxing Gym
Rotorua Lakes Council OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA Award
Rotorua Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust
Red Stag ROTORUA BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR Award
Tim Rigter, General Manager at Red Stag Timber