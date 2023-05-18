The bust of Camille Malfroy. Photo / NZME

A 70kg bronze sculpture of Rotorua tourism pioneer Camille Malfroy “ripped out” from its stand at Government Gardens has been found.

In March the Rotorua Daily Post reported George Andrews - one of the sculptors of the statue - was “horrified” after the bronze bust of Malfroy was taken.

At the time police reported a statue near the Blue Baths in the Government Gardens had been “removed from its stand”.

But, “thanks to some extensive inquiry work”, with the help of CCTV and information from the public, the “damaged sculpture” had been recovered, police said in a written statement.

The sculpture was removed from the gardens in February, it said.

The bronze bust of Camille Malfroy was removed from its stand at the Government Gardens in March. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua area prevention coordinator Senior Sergeant Karl Konlechner said police were “absolutely stoked” to recover the statue.

“What made everyone’s day was being able to meet with sculptor George Andrew and see his delight in being reunited with his work.

“We are pleased to return the work to the Rotorua Lakes Council and I am sure they are pleased that Mr Malfroy is back home, albeit with a few battle scars and a story to tell.”

A Rotorua man aged in his 50s was arrested and charged with theft. He was due to appear before the Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

Rotorua Sculptor George Andrews at the site the Camille Malfroy bronze bust was stolen from in the Government Gardens. Photo/NZME

Malfroy was an engineer in Rotorua in the 1880s and 1890s who was famous for developing bathing facilities for women. He also developed three artificial geysers which could play to a height of 12 metres.

The 70-centimeter-high bust of Malfroy was at the Malfroy Geyser in the Government Gardens and was unveiled in 2007.

Andrews said he was “delighted” to see the artwork again and even more pleased the head and face were in reasonably good condition.

”It’s a lot better than I expected. It’s still quite a bit of work to repair it but I’m really happy.”

Council’s well-being deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said since the theft council had increased patrols in and around Government Gardens and the CBD. This would “deter any similar offending,” he said.