Rotorua Boys' High School cricket is enjoying a resurgence with the launch of a full-time cricket academy and the rebirth of competitive play under the Raukura 1st XI.
In a town steeped in tradition, culture and a proud sporting history, Rotorua Boys’ High School has once again become a name to watch in schoolboy cricket.
After a decade-long absence from the cricketing landscape, 2024 marked a historic turning point for the school – the launch of afull-time cricket academy and the rebirth of competitive school cricket under the Raukura 1st XI.
The school has also entered into an ambitious new partnership with Central Cricket Club in the Bay of Plenty Premier competition, fielding a combined side under the banner Raukura Central, while an exciting development tour to India is also on the horizon.
From fielding no team at all to competing across multiple formats and age groups, Rotorua Boys’ High is now building for a bright, competitive and sustainable cricketing future, according to the school’s director of cricket and academy head, Jeff Simmons.
In 2000, the school claimed the prestigious Super 8 title, a high point for the side that included Simmons, now a professional coach.
It was former principal Chris Grinter who set the wheels in motion for a cricket resurgence at the school, Simmons said.
At early meetings when discussing the possibility of cricket being reintroduced at the school full time, Simmons recalled Grinter saying: “We need to stop watching our most talented young cricketers leave Rotorua for other schools.
“Our community deserves a pathway here at home.”
That call to action has been picked up by new principal John Kendall, who, alongside head of sport Bruce Buckton, senior staff, and community support staff, have laid the foundation for cricket’s rebirth at the school.
At the heart of the resurgence is the Rotorua Boys’ High School Cricket Academy, a full-time programme launched in early 2024 that combines academic rigor with high-performance cricket development.
Spearheaded by Simmons, the academy gives young cricketers access to elite coaching, strength and conditioning, tactical awareness training and regular match play across all formats.
“Having been here during the school’s golden years, it’s a privilege to return and help rebuild something special,” Simmons said.
He said the academy operated year-round, blending winter training blocks with competitive summer scheduling with a strong emphasis placed on technical refinement, match awareness and character development.
“We’re not just creating cricketers – we’re nurturing well-rounded young men who understand the value of discipline, commitment and legacy.”
While T20s and one-day matches continue to dominate the school cricket calendar, Raukura has made a clear statement about its values by entering its Under-15 team into the Seddon Cup, a unique 100-over declaration format competition designed to revive the long format of the game in the region.
Played against regional rivals, the competition has a strong emphasis on tactical patience, batting time, and traditional cricketing virtues — areas often overlooked in the modern age.
“The Seddon Cup is about more than cricket — it’s about mindset,” Simmons said.
“These boys are learning how to build innings, bowl long spells, and understand the nuances of the game.
“That’s where real development happens.”
The Village Green alive again
Another symbol of the school’s cricketing rebirth is the refurbishment of the school’s traditional grass cricket block.
“The tour will focus not only on performance but also on cultural experience, resilience, and global understanding of the game.”
Simmons said with so many layers — from foundational work by our leadership group, to current staff support, to alumni involvement — the school had not just revived cricket, it had redefined what school cricket in the Bay of Plenty could look like.
“It is a generational shift.
“We’re not chasing quick wins. We’re building a program that kids in Year 6 and 7 are already dreaming about joining.
“And for the first time in a long time, they won’t have to leave Rotorua to do it.”
“Raukura cricket is back — and it’s here to stay."