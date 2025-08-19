2025 marked the return of the Raukura 1st XI, the flagship school side.

For nearly 10 years, Rotorua Boys’ High School – once a powerhouse of school cricket in the 1990s and early 2000s – was absent from the pitch.

As other sports surged in popularity and player numbers dwindled, cricket at the school slowly faded out of existence.

But the legacy remained.

Names like Leighton Hammond, Bradford Leonard and Richard Morgan, who went on to play first-class cricket, were all forged in the crucible of Raukura’s golden era.

In 2000, the school claimed the prestigious Super 8 title, a high point for the side that included Simmons, now a professional coach.

It was former principal Chris Grinter who set the wheels in motion for a cricket resurgence at the school, Simmons said.

At early meetings when discussing the possibility of cricket being reintroduced at the school full time, Simmons recalled Grinter saying: “We need to stop watching our most talented young cricketers leave Rotorua for other schools.

“Our community deserves a pathway here at home.”

Raukura 1st XI in action. Photo / Jenny Smith

That call to action has been picked up by new principal John Kendall, who, alongside head of sport Bruce Buckton, senior staff, and community support staff, have laid the foundation for cricket’s rebirth at the school.

At the heart of the resurgence is the Rotorua Boys’ High School Cricket Academy, a full-time programme launched in early 2024 that combines academic rigor with high-performance cricket development.

Spearheaded by Simmons, the academy gives young cricketers access to elite coaching, strength and conditioning, tactical awareness training and regular match play across all formats.

“Having been here during the school’s golden years, it’s a privilege to return and help rebuild something special,” Simmons said.

He said the academy operated year-round, blending winter training blocks with competitive summer scheduling with a strong emphasis placed on technical refinement, match awareness and character development.

“We’re not just creating cricketers – we’re nurturing well-rounded young men who understand the value of discipline, commitment and legacy.”

The Raukura 1st XI: A team reborn

2025 marked the return of the Raukura 1st XI, the flagship school side now competing in the Lakelands Championship.

Playing in the navy blue once again, the team has already begun to turn heads in its inaugural season back.

A strong return in the Super 8 tournament in January saw the side finishing fifth in one of the most competitive schoolboy tournaments in New Zealand.

A match at Rotorua Boys' High School last summer. Photo / Rotorua Boys' High School.

An impressive run in the local Lakelands T20 Championship saw the side reach a final, falling just one run short of winning in a thrilling match against BOP Indians.

Several close contests also saw the side finish fifth in the Lakelands 40-over competition.

For a team with no competitive history in the last decade, these results spoke volumes, Simmons said.

“The squad’s blend of academy-developed players and natural talent has given Raukura a competitive edge, matched only by its hunger to improve.”

A new era with Central Cricket Club: Raukura Central

The school has entered a joint venture with Central Cricket Club in the Bay of Plenty Premier Men’s competition.

The result is Raukura Central, a combined senior team that plays under a shared identity with players from both the school and the club.

“This partnership is about bridging the gap between youth and adult cricket,” Buckton said.

“Our top players are now emerging in one of the strongest regional leagues, which is critical for their development.”

Raukura Central gives academy and school players exposure to higher-level cricket while allowing senior players from the community to contribute through mentorship, stability, and leadership.

While T20s and one-day matches continue to dominate the school cricket calendar, Raukura has made a clear statement about its values by entering its Under-15 team into the Seddon Cup, a unique 100-over declaration format competition designed to revive the long format of the game in the region.

Played against regional rivals, the competition has a strong emphasis on tactical patience, batting time, and traditional cricketing virtues — areas often overlooked in the modern age.

“The Seddon Cup is about more than cricket — it’s about mindset,” Simmons said.

“These boys are learning how to build innings, bowl long spells, and understand the nuances of the game.

“That’s where real development happens.”

The Village Green alive again

Another symbol of the school’s cricketing rebirth is the refurbishment of the school’s traditional grass cricket block.

It has been restored to a picturesque, village green-style ground in summer where home matches are once again part of the school’s weekly rhythm.

“The feeling of walking out to bat on our home turf again is something we’ll never take for granted,” Raukura captain Peter Austin said.

“It’s not just a field — it’s a legacy.”

Families, staff, and the wider Rotorua community now gather on Saturdays to support the school, bringing the spirit that reflects the school’s commitment to reconnecting with its cricketing past.

Rotorua Boys' High School’s traditional grass cricket block has been restored to a picturesque, village green-style ground in summer. Photo / Rotorua Boys' High School.

After re-entering competition, Raukura wasted no time throwing its hat into the ring for New Zealand school cricket’s biggest prize: the Gillette Cup.

Although 2025 marked their return to the qualifying rounds, the goal is clear — top eight in the Northern Districts region by 2026.

With every match serving as both a test and a measure of growth, the program is laying down solid markers, identifying leaders, and targeting the elite level with realistic confidence.

“We’re not rushing it,” Simmons said.

“But we are building the right way — from the bottom up and we know that by making the top eight in our region we would be tracking in the right direction”.

Looking abroad: Development squad heads to India

In September, the Raukura Development Squad embark on a five-match tour of India, taking on academy and school teams in Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, and Mumbai.

“India will be a game-changer,” Buckton said.

“To expose our boys to international cricket, subcontinent conditions, and a cricket-mad culture is something few New Zealand schools offer.

“The tour will focus not only on performance but also on cultural experience, resilience, and global understanding of the game.”

Simmons said with so many layers — from foundational work by our leadership group, to current staff support, to alumni involvement — the school had not just revived cricket, it had redefined what school cricket in the Bay of Plenty could look like.

“It is a generational shift.

“We’re not chasing quick wins. We’re building a program that kids in Year 6 and 7 are already dreaming about joining.

“And for the first time in a long time, they won’t have to leave Rotorua to do it.”

“Raukura cricket is back — and it’s here to stay."

Key Milestones (2024/25):

Full-time Cricket Academy launched under Jeff Simmons

Raukura 1st XI returns, finishes 5th at Super 8

T20 Finalists and 5th in 40-over Lakelands Championship

Under-15s compete in Seddon Cup long format

Raukura Central formed in Premier BOP club cricket

Refurbished cricket block reopened

Gillette Cup qualifiers entered

India Tour set for September 2025

