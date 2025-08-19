Advertisement
Rotorua Boys’ High revives cricket with academy and club partnership

Rotorua Daily Post
7 mins to read

Rotorua Boys' High School cricket is enjoying a resurgence with the launch of a full-time cricket academy and the rebirth of competitive play under the Raukura 1st XI.

In a town steeped in tradition, culture and a proud sporting history, Rotorua Boys’ High School has once again become a name to watch in schoolboy cricket.

After a decade-long absence from the cricketing landscape, 2024 marked a historic turning point for the school – the launch of a

