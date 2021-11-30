Rotorua attractions win at New Zealand Tourism Awards

The Department of Conservation - Conservation Award went to The National Kiwi Hatchery, right, while Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights took out the NZME Visitor Experience Award. Photo / NZME

Two Rotorua attractions have won at the New Zealand Tourism Awards.

The Department of Conservation - Conservation Award went to The National Kiwi Hatchery while Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights took out the NZME Visitor Experience Award.

Award winners were finally revealed at an online event after a three-month

postponement due to Covid-19 disruption.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts said it was an absolute pleasure to finally acknowledge the winners.

"Anticipation has been building for even longer than expected, so it was a

joy to finally get the industry together online to celebrate these incredible finalists and award winners."

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights won the Visitor Experience Award, an

"absolute standout" in the eyes of the judges.

Judges also said they were impressed with the metrics National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa were able to report, with proven results winning them the Conservation Award.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 winners

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (Waikato)

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown)

Toitū EnviroCare Environment Award

Wellington Zoo Trust

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

Nelson Regional Development Agency

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

Dark Sky Project (Tekapo)

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader AwardLoren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours

Sir Jack Newman Award - Outstanding Industry Leader

Dave Bamford