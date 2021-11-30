Rotorua attractions win at New Zealand Tourism Awards

Two Rotorua attractions have won at the New Zealand Tourism Awards.
The Department of Conservation - Conservation Award went to The National Kiwi Hatchery while Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights took out the NZME Visitor Experience Award.
Award winners were finally revealed at an online event after a three-month
postponement due to Covid-19 disruption.
TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts said it was an absolute pleasure to finally acknowledge the winners.
"Anticipation has been building for even longer than expected, so it was a
joy to finally get the industry together online to celebrate these incredible finalists and award winners."
Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights won the Visitor Experience Award, an
"absolute standout" in the eyes of the judges.
Judges also said they were impressed with the metrics National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa were able to report, with proven results winning them the Conservation Award.
New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 winners
Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award
Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (Waikato)
Department of Conservation - Conservation Award
The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)
Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award
iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown)
Toitū EnviroCare Environment Award
Wellington Zoo Trust
Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award
Nelson Regional Development Agency
He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award
Dark Sky Project (Tekapo)
Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award
Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)
NZME Visitor Experience Award
Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)
PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader AwardLoren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ
Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award
Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours
Sir Jack Newman Award - Outstanding Industry Leader
Dave Bamford