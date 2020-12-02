Rotorua artist's award-winning mural unveiled on corner of Malfroy and Old Taupo Rds

The mural has been unveiled near Burger King on Fenton St. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua artist Mark Noble has been announced as one of 10 winners of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful's Resene Nature Murals Competition 2020.

His mural, Care For The World, And It Shall Care For You, featuring a young girl letting a kōtare free from her hands on a landscape of mountains and forest, has been unveiled near Fenton St.

"The mural displays human's innate connection to Earth, and the earth's connection to us, through the intertwining of the girl and the landscape," Noble said.

"The release of the kōtare symbolises that we should care for the earth and ourselves, and accentuates visually a caring and trusting relationship."

He said it had been a "great experience and privilege" being part of the competition.

The Resene Nature Murals Competition, which is part of the Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme, ran from April to June. Artists were encouraged to submit mural designs that included an environmental message.

Artists from around the country sent in their designs, and the top 10 were selected based on their environmental message, enhancement of the community, and originality.

Winning designs receive a $1000 grant upon completion, along with a $750 Resene paint voucher and other materials to paint their mural.



Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said it was the fourth year they had partnered with Resene to run the ompetition.

She said they were "absolutely amazed" by both the quality and quantity of entries.

"Research has shown that the beautification of public spaces deters vandalism and anti-social behaviour, such as littering and graffiti and increases civic pride.

"We're excited to see these murals come to life and beautify their little corners of New Zealand."

The 10 winning artists:

Brigita Botma, Keep Our Home Clean NZ - Auckland

Corey Harbrow, Adventures of Lucky n' Bobs - Christchurch

Elise Grangier and James Mitchell, Mind the Balance - Wellington

Fiona Clarke, Our Planet - Auckland

Jil Sergent, Trouble in the Pegasus Basin - Hawke's Bay

Kelly McGinley, Kaitiakitanga o te Moana - Tauranga

Kiran Parbhu, Power - Wellington

Mark Noble, Care For The World, And It Shall Care For You - Rotorua

Nest Arts Collective, In Our Hands - Rangiora

Ngā Atua Hou, Mangonui Mural Project - Mangonui

All designs are visible on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.