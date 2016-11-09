Rotorua Airport has unveiled the details of its upcoming site developments including the complete refurbishment of the original terminal and redevelopment of the fire station.
Passengers travelling to and from Rotorua Airport are set to arrive at a fully refurbished terminal that takes Mokoia Island as its inspiration incorporating wood, steel, concrete, and unique Maori designs.
Rotorua Airport Chairman Peter Stubbs said the $4.9 million redevelopment would create a facility that is not only fit for purpose and meets earthquake strengthening regulations, but provides an outstanding first impression for visitors to Rotorua.
"Stricter earthquake strengthening regulations introduced following the Christchurch earthquakes meant the airport's core buildings required significant work," he said.
"Various strengthening options were explored, however the cost was so significant that it made more sense to undertake a full site re-development. To ensure cost efficiencies, the airport terminal and fire station are being addressed as one project.