"Just as importantly, the necessary upgrades provide us with the opportunity to create an outstanding first impression for visitors to Rotorua, and an airport that our community can be proud of," he said.

An artist's impression of the new terminal at Rotorua Airport.

Mr Stubbs said as tourism cemented itself as New Zealand's key export earner and Rotorua visitor numbers continued to rise, it was important that Rotorua Airport provided an appropriate and meaningful gateway to the city.

"The airport is often the first and last impression that many visitors will have of our region, and these developments will ensure it is a great one."

A comprehensive RFP process was undertaken from the first stage of site development planning, and Tim Mein Architects and GHD (architects in association) have been appointed as project architects.

Read more:

•

City Focus panels find new home



The design of the terminal takes inspiration from Rotorua's landscape, the surrounding lakes, and Mokoia Island. The shape of Mokoia Island is reflected throughout the design while large windows will frame Mokoia Island to make Rotorua the hero, rather than the building itself.



A combination of timber, concrete, and glass will be used across the developments, for a contemporary look that is true to Rotorua Lakes Council's 'Wood First' policy.



Mr Stubbs said the airport would fund the developments using existing financial facilities while continuing to pay off existing debt.



"Construction is due to begin at the fire station in the first half of 2017, with full completion of all site developments in late 2019," he said.



"During the construction period, the airport will do its best to minimise impact on Airport users and staff, and appropriate safety measures will be put in place."