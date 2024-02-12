Eric Hogg lost good friends to the hot hell of World War II’s Pacific theatre. Hogg himself experienced pouring sweat, blasting machine guns and humid jungles before returning home.

This week, on his 100th birthday, Hogg shared his experiences of war and finding love with the Rotorua Daily Post.

Hogg was born in Raetehi on February 14, 1924. His father, Andrew Gordon Hogg, served in the Wellington Mounted Rifles at Gallipoli.

In 1942, aged 18, Hogg followed in his father’s footsteps.

“I was called up and sent over to the islands,” Hogg said.

Hogg served as a radar fitter in the New Zealand Air Force. His time in the Pacific theatre marked his first overseas trip.

“The first place we went to was in the middle of the jungle and it was hot as hell,” Hogg remembered.

“You’d just sweat from your eyebrows and the sweat would just about stop you seeing things.”

Hogg, who is now hard of hearing, said his ears were first damaged during weapons training.

“You’d have a machine gun between you. One of us would hold the machine gun and the other one would be firing it and if you were in the middle, holding it you’d be fairly near the muzzle.

“The blasts would just about blow your head off. And they didn’t fire single shots. They would just keep going.”

Though he did not see direct action in the war, Hogg said he lost good friends in the Pacific.

“[World leaders] need to settle their differences instead of arguing about it,” Hogg said.

“A lot of [war] is not necessary really.”

Hogg would go on to serve in the Air Force for 24 years in a role that is now known as a radar technician.

“Even when I was a kid I used to play around with electronic equipment.”

His work eventually earned him the rank of flight sergeant and took him from the passenger seat of a Tiger Moth to specialist training in the UK and Germany. His overseas postings included a stint in Fiji.

“Travelling around in the Air Force was a highlight,” Hogg said.

But the brightest point of Hogg’s Air Force career was the day he met his wife, Elaine.

“We met in headquarters in Wellington. She was in the Navy, on the floor above me. She was our teleprinter operator.”

Hogg said the two met in the main area of the building.

“She came up to me and it just went from there.”

Hogg and Elaine married in 1954. He was 30 years old and she was 20.

They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before Elaine passed away in 2020.

When asked for his advice on how to keep a marriage or long-term relationship alive, Hogg said it was important to “get along.

“Don’t argue. We never had any big arguments.”

Hogg said he and Elaine had enjoyed travelling.

“The closest place of course is Australia. We went to quite a few of the islands, to America. I spent three years in Fiji.”

The couple had three children: Linda, Douglas and Wendy. Hogg now has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Hogg’s eldest daughter Linda Carter described her dad as a “decent, genuine and honest” man.

“We all love him to bits,” Carter said.

“He has good morals and is a great role model. We’re a close, loving family and he’s an excellent father.”

After Hogg left the Air Force he started his own business, Teleonics, where he repaired and organised radio equipment.

Lately, Hogg said he has preferred to take it easy.

“I haven’t been [to ANZAC Day celebrations] for a bit. Tend to have a lack of energy these days.

“I like to sit down and put my feet up.”

Hogg doesn’t know where his medals are. But he keeps framed photos of Elaine and his family all around the mantle pieces and walls of his home in Rotorua.

A letter from King Charles congratulating Hogg on his milestone birthday was the latest addition to the decor.

When asked for his advice to younger generations, Hogg had this to say:

“Carry on doing the right things. Don’t worry. Just take life as it comes.”

