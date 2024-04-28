Fairy Springs Rd was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. Photo / NZME

A man faces multiple charges after a crash between a car and an electric scooter closed a Rotorua road.

Police were called to Fairy Springs Rd after the crash was reported about 6.20pm on Saturday, a spokeswoman said.

One person was injured and remained in hospital.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, reopening shortly before midnight.

The driver of the car has been charged with careless driving causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury and driving while disqualified.

The 62-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on May 2.







