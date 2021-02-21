Review: A symphonic treat for music lovers in Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Symphonia performed at Harvest Church on Sunday February 14. Photo / Getty Images

Review

What: The Bay of Plenty Symphonia

Where: Harvest Church

When: Sunday, February 14

Reviewed by: Richard Anaru

For any classical buff, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons requires no introduction.

It always appealed to me as a collection of concertos to introduce new listeners to the classical genre.

It has everything you want from an orchestral performance. Outstanding composition, dynamic expression and colours, instrumental organisation and virtuosity, a beautiful kaupapa and all on a level anyone can understand.

It also helps if it's executed to an acceptable level to enhance the enjoyment of the music.

The Bay of Plenty Symphonia performance of Vivaldi - The Four Seasons and Piazzolla - The Four seasons of Buenos Aires at Harvest Church Auditorium on February 14 was not only very acceptable, it was absolutely super.

Conducted by Justus Razemond with soloist Andrew Beer on violin and supported by cellist Ashley Brown, both of whom have distinguished performance credentials to their names, this concert oozed a high level of professionalism and pride especially by the players in the ensemble who, through the guidance of Razemond and Beer and co, lifted their game in support of a virtuoso performance by Beer.

Their hard work was clearly evident and that translated into what was a truly wonderful and enjoyable concert from start to finish.

A fabulous treat for St Valentine's Day.