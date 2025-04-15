Councillors heard public submissions on the draft policy last week.
Other changes proposed included requiring any new off-licences within 200m of a wider range of sensitive facilities to conduct pre-application engagement.
Sensitive facilities include places of worship, residential activity, youth centres, rehabilitation treatment centres, community hubs, educational places, hospitals, marae or urupā.
Reducing operating hours was also proposed. Off-licences would be able to open from 7am to 9pm, while inner-city on-licence venues – bars, restaurants and other hospitality outlets – could open from 8am to 2am.
Bottle store franchiser Super Liquor Holdings Limited national operations manager Greg Hoar said the business did not agree to the blanket no new off-licences approach, for reasons including the expected growth in the city.
“We don’t know what the future holds.”
Every application should be judged on its own merit, he said.
He argued conditions imposed on off-licences should not single out bottle stores.
For instance, if supermarkets were allowed to operate longer than bottle stores, consumers would change their behaviour to the detriment of “good business owners”.
Foodstuffs North Island Limited lawyer Iain Thain said the proposed freeze could have “unintended adverse consequences”.
He said it could disincentivise investment in new stores in the area.
Supermarkets needed to have an off-licence “to provide the full range customers want”.
Foodstuffs, which owns the New World, Pak’nSave, Four Square, Gilmours and Liquorland brands, also wanted the district licensing committee to deal with applications on their own merits, without a “blanket prohibition on new stores”.
Other submitters included Karen Hunt, who said the proposed freeze indicated the council was aware of the impacts of alcohol-related harm and that the city was “well-served” with off-licenced premises.
Councillors will make a final decision on April 30.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.