Refuge pleads for safe houses and offices after flooding destroys buildings

Flooding at Women's Refuge. Photo / Supplied

Waiariki Women's Refuge is pleading for safe house donations after two homes and their office were flooded in a heavy downpour over the weekend.

Walking in to see all the damage was "gut-wrenching", refuge chairwoman Melissa Choppin said.

No women were staying in the houses at the time.

Two of the refuge's four safehouses are now closed for urgent remedial work after a significant amount of water got under the houses.

Rain also overran the roofing system of the office so water poured into the upstairs area and leaked through to the ground level.

All the computers and furniture were destroyed as well as most of the clothing for women and children, supplies and shelving.

Flooding has left Waiariki Women's Refuge desperate for houses and an office. Photo / Supplied

The Waiariki Women's Refuge is the only charity that provides a safe place, clothing and food for women and children experiencing domestic violence and in need of emergency support.

All the staff were devastated to see the destruction and were now working from home in difficult situations.

Choppin said staff were still managing to meet all clients and would ensure their needs were met, however, the circumstances meant it was more difficult with no centralised space to meet them.

The refuge was waiting for a response from insurance but Choppin said they suspected the damage would take months to repair - if it was repairable.

The refuge was desperately seeking generous donors to donate safe places that could be used as temporary safe houses.

All the staff were devastated to see the destruction. Photo / Supplied

Choppin said they would be grateful to anyone who had suitable fully furnished rooms, such as holiday homes.

She said the refuge would ensure all rooms were professionally cleaned after use.

The refuge was also pleading for a space that could be used as an office. It needed to be central and accessible for those who have mobility issues because of beatings and abuse, as well as private and away from public areas, like bars.

"We get women and children, and they need to come into an environment where they're safe and there aren't risks to them coming to us."

The refuge was only partially funded by the Ministry of Social Development and need extra money from the community.

"We are still operational for anyone who needs our assistance."

The crisis line was still working and women would be directed to a place to meet staff.

No women would be turned away if they needed a safe house and alternatives, such as sister refuges or motels, would be options if needed.

Choppin said those who would like to make donations can find information on the refuge's Facebook page.

The refuge will create a Givealittle page in the coming week where people can make donations. This will be posted to their Facebook page once set up.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz