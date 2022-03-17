Te Ara Poutama programme tutor Jude Sherning (left) and students Faith Wolken and Carin Moke make learning fun with a numbers game. Photo / David Beck

Adults who struggle with literacy and numeracy skills can find themselves feeling judged and isolated.

Fortunately, REAP Central Plateau's Intensive Literacy and Numeracy Te Ara Poutama programme is providing free, high-quality learning opportunities to help give participants a newfound sense of self-esteem.

Tracey Townsend says she did not have a positive experience at school which meant she entered the adult world lacking some of the skills needed to thrive.

However, since joining the Te Ara Poutama programme, she has more confidence in her abilities.

"I decided to give this place a chance and I was a bit shy and nervous at first. I started with three days a week and that grew to every day.

"During my schooling it felt like they couldn't really be bothered with me but coming here and having someone who actually has the patience and the heart to actually teach people like ourselves the basics, it makes a huge difference.

"There is no judgment here. There's a lot of judgment [in society] but they don't need to know what we're doing in here. It's not a case of 'I can't read'. I can read, I just hadn't been taught properly."

Faith Wolken says improving her digital literacy has helped her engage with her whānau more effectively, particularly her grandchildren.

"We've all improved a lot," she says.

"I've found it really good. Jude's a great teacher and I've made some good friends. I mainly wanted to learn about computer stuff and be able to help my grandchildren with their reading and writing.

"I didn't do well at school, I'm a survivor but technology these days is getting harder. Things pop up every day and I want to know how they work. It helps me, especially with my oldest granddaughter. It's amazing sometimes I know more than she does."

One of the biggest benefits for Faith is being able to communicate with her grandchildren.

"I can do it myself and you don't feel so stupid when you ask something. Honestly, it builds you up coming here, you realise you're not as stupid as you thought you were."

Carin Moke was doing a computer course at REAP when she learned of the other programmes offered there.

"I found out I could sign up and learn the basics that I didn't learn in school, like maths, spelling, art and writing.

"I've also found myself some new friends. One of the best parts on this new challenging adventure is that I can work around my routine.

"Every day is a different day. The motivation that we are given and the friendships we make are things that make me happy to keep coming."

Te Ara Poutama tutor Jude Sherning says the programme focuses on reading, writing, maths and digital literacy.

"It's aimed at adults who have low or no qualifications and we tend to find most people who come here have found that their primary and secondary schooling has not been a highly successful experience."

A piece of artwork by REAP Te Ara Poutama student Tracey Townsend who has been using art to express herself. Photo / David Beck

Jude says it takes a lot of courage for people to walk through the door.

"It means they are putting themselves at risk, again, of failure. However, the people that come here are genuinely seeking to make better of themselves, to improve their knowledge.

"The people who tend to come here are usually committed to the process of learning so I often see a very quick change in people's academic abilities."

However, the programme's benefits go beyond academic.

"The biggest change I see is a personal change. I see people who have been focused on failure, focusing instead on the concept of success. I see confidence growing very, very quickly and I see people who perhaps struggle to smile when they first come in, spending most of their days smiling, laughing and being happy.

"It's an absolute belief of mine that happy people are more likely to learn. We have such mutual respect in this place."

The lessons can be adapted to each person's passions and learning style.

"We work out what each person needs in their life and we target those things. For example, some may be interested in art and there's actually a huge amount of literacy and numeracy built into the artistic process."

• For more information go to www.reap.org.nz