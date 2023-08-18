Romance and courtship have vanished, writes a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Re “Sex education too important to leave to chance” (Shaneel Shavneel Lal, Opinion, August 9).

Sex education, as it is currently portrayed, is at the wrong end of the stick. The slow burn to establishing wholesome, trusting relationships is regarded, particularly through the media, as old fashion.

The term “building a relationship” appears to be no more while romance, courtship and showing dignity, honour and respect for self and all others have vanished in a haze of distortion.

If we were to uphold such values we would learn to accept all people for who they are and not what they are labelled.

G Parker

Rotorua





Here come the promises

Isn’t it always the way? Labour has had so long to do so much but it has done so little and now with only a few months to go, it starts with all the promises once again.

Let’s hope whichever parties get voted in will start acting on their promises instead of leaving it until the last minute to woo voters.

Promises, promises - it all should have been happening in their first term onwards. So much to do in so little time.

Viv Radley

Rotorua





Premium Debate: Subscriber views on dairy’s ‘perfect storm’

A farming leader says some struggling farms “may not survive” a deep slump hitting the dairy industry and another believes it could be “the worst cycle” the sector has faced in 50 years.

Industry figures are urging farmers struggling with the emotional toll of the downturn to seek help and say its economic impact will also hit communities and the Government’s purse.

Read the full story: Dairy’s ‘perfect storm’: Farmers steeling for downturn say pain will be widespread

Add to this the terrible way the farming community has been treated by the Labour Government.

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, food production was excluded.

Labour is one of the few governments around the world to hit farmers and we all know they are the most efficient producers in the world. - Ian U

We’ll soon see whether we’re reliant on the farmers or not. - Geoff B

Calci Trim milk shot up in price recently. Why are New Zealanders regarded as cash cows? Yet some people still think GST off food will be fully passed on somehow. - Stephen H

Well, the farmers have had it good for so long now.

Hopefully, they have put some money away for a rainy day like most of us have had to do. - Matthew B

Income will now be $6-7 billion less - so far. That will be a huge hole in the economy and in taxes for the Government.

Really bad. Will hit home over the next year. And no reserves to cover, at least partly.

Oh, what a basket case we are, sadly. - Alexander G





