Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Dairy downturn: Farmers prepare for the worst after Fonterra drops milk price forecast

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty dairy chair Margaret Wright who says the falling dairy payout will hurt everyone including local businesses as billions is wiped from the economy and farmers stop buying new vehicles, equipment and they won't do fencing or environmental projects.

A farming leader says some struggling farms “may not survive” a deep slump hitting the dairy industry and another believes it could be “the worst cycle” the sector has faced in 50 years.

Industry figures

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times