Reader opinion: Trolley outrage; praise for Sir Rod Stewart

I have a photo of three dumped trollies on private property in central Rotorua.

You wouldn’t know they are there unless you were walking past, and looked over the wall.

It is outrageous ratepayers are expected to pay for their retrieval.

Many trollies are damaged beyond repair.

It is up to retailers to make sure the trollies don’t leave their premises in the first place.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Review: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Spark Arena, Auckland, April 9, 2023

Rod Stewart pulled down the curtain on his final rock concert in New Zealand on Sunday night, a rousing, spirited, and soulful farewell at Spark Arena in Auckland. He might not be performing in the biggest stadiums anymore but by god, that voice, the mischief and the twinkle have endured, writes NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie.

Read the full story: Review: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Spark Arena, Auckland

Seen Rod dozen times everytime brilliant. So very sad to think the last time.

Thank you Rod for thousands of hours of happiness your music has given me. - Trudi R

Could we persuade him to come back and run Waka Kotahi? - Richard M

There’s no one like him. - Warren B

The last time for me was at Athletic Park in 79. Good to farewell him. - Jim S

I’ve seen him three times so decided not to this time. He’s the ultimate performer! - Carla K

I sat on the fence, now after reading this, gutted that I didn’t go! - Jeremy T

Love Rockin Rod. - Jo M

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

