Reader opinion: Bus refresh result of years of effort; Three Waters savings questioned

More people are catching the bus in Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

OPINION

Letters to the editor:

Thank you for your article (News, April 3) describing the record-high number of passengers using CityRide Bus services, and plans for a new refreshed network and more badly needed bus shelters.

Congratulations to Bay of Plenty regional councillor Lyall Thurston and his colleagues for years of perseverance and effort in this field.

Free bus travel for school students, and reduced fares for adults now enable many more elderly and low-income commuters to use our bus services, as well as contribute to positive climate change outcomes.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Ardern’s greatness more than timing

It is, in my opinion, disingenuous to rate Jacinda Ardern’s greatness as little more than timing (Heather du Plessis-Allan opinion column, April 4).

Using timing as a template would diminish any public figure’s place in history. Was Hitler’s rise and fall just timing?

In my view, the column fails to distinguish between genuinely popular leadership and the populist rhetoric of someone such as Donald Trump.

Fortunately, history will record Ardern’s time as prime minister pretty much as it was - in spite of efforts to the contrary.

Mike Byrne

Rotorua

Premium comments:

Rotorua Three Waters reform: Ratepayers could save thousands

Rotorua households could save nearly $4000 a year by 2054 under the revised “once-in-a-generation” Three Waters plans, the Government claims.

But the city’s mayor, Tania Tapsell, says there’s no evidence of how it would be a fair deal for Rotorua and worries locals will end up footing other districts’ bills.

Read the full story here.

It will save the ratepayers money but cost the taxpayers. The government is going to borrow the money which will have to be repaid with interest.

- Ross A

From 4 entities to 10‚ how is that saving ratepayers money? This government has a track record of employing so many consultants and working groups to amalgamate polytechnics health DHBs & now taking council assets away from ratepayers & giving them to unelected entities.

- Neil L





The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz