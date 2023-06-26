Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Ram-raids: Vape shop owner fears changes to Government vaping rules will lead to a black market, more attacks

Cira Olivier
By
6 mins to read
Some retailers fear a crackdown on disposable vapes will lead to more ram-raids to fuel a 'black market'. Photo / 123rf

Some retailers fear a crackdown on disposable vapes will lead to more ram-raids to fuel a 'black market'. Photo / 123rf

The owner of a ram-raided vape shop believes more attacks will happen to fuel a future black market as the Government cracks down on cheap disposable vapes.

He’s not alone, with a Rotorua dairy owner

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post