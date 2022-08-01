Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Ram raid at Edgecumbe, Bay of Plenty shop

Quick Read
Police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am. Photo / NZME

Police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

An Edgecumbe store has been broken into overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am.

"It looks like a vehicle was used to gain access to a commercial premises," the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were ongoing.

Central Vape in Edgecumbe posted on social media this morning about the break-in.

"Sorry to say the Edgecumbe shop will be closed today due to break in overnight. Whakatane shop will be open as normal."

More to come.