An Edgecumbe store has been broken into overnight.
A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am.
"It looks like a vehicle was used to gain access to a commercial premises," the spokeswoman said.
Inquiries were ongoing.
Central Vape in Edgecumbe posted on social media this morning about the break-in.
"Sorry to say the Edgecumbe shop will be closed today due to break in overnight. Whakatane shop will be open as normal."
