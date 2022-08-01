Police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am. Photo / NZME

Police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am. Photo / NZME

An Edgecumbe store has been broken into overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary on College Rd just after 5am.

"It looks like a vehicle was used to gain access to a commercial premises," the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were ongoing.

Central Vape in Edgecumbe posted on social media this morning about the break-in.

"Sorry to say the Edgecumbe shop will be closed today due to break in overnight. Whakatane shop will be open as normal."

More to come.