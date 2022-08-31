A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotorua after a body was found near Waerenga/Mission Bay.

Police were notified of the body's discovery by a member of the public shortly before midday yesterday.

A karakia was held by Ngāti Rangiwewehi kaumatua to formally place the rāhui on the lake. In Māori culture, a rāhui is a form of tapu restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi, with the support of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, placed the rāhui on the lake for a week.

Police presence at Waerenga/Mission Bay on Lake Rotorua after the discovery of a body on Tuesday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Ngāti Rangiwewehi descendant and trustee for Te Arawa Lakes Trust Te Ururoa Flavell said their condolences were with the whānau pani as they undertook the next steps in grieving for their loved one.

"Nā runga i ngā tikanga, in accordance with our customs we respectfully place the rāhui for a week."

A karakia to lift the rāhui will take place on September 6.

Police cars could be seen on Hamurana Rd, between Hamurana and Mourea, on the northern edge of Lake Rotorua yesterday afternoon.

"Until we have completed the formal identification process we will be unable to confirm the identity of the body," a statement from police said.

Three weeks ago 18-year-old Gregory Flavell went missing on the lake while kayaking on the eastern side of Mokoia Island.

Flavell went missing on the afternoon of August 10 about 2pm-3pm. A search involving the police, Coastguard and navy divers was launched.